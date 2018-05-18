Kwabenya jailbreak: Court frees 6 suspects

An Accra circuit court has discharged six out of the ten accused persons facing trial for their involvement in the Kwabenya police station attack which occurred in January 201.

According to the judge, Justice Aboagye Tandor, the prosecution failed to present any substantial evidence against the six accused persons.

He further added that he would be led to join the ‘wild goose chase for evidence’ by the prosecution to pin them down.

The six persons who were freed include George Yeboah, Edward Lartey, George Sarbah, Elvis Owusu George Asante and Theodore Banda.

Their release follows the submission of no case filed by their lawyers after the prosecution brought its suit to an end.

Justice Aboagye Tandor, however, found a prima facie case against the other four persons and ordered them to open their defence.

In April, an Accra Circuit Court sentenced two of the suspects, Emmanuel Kotey and Kofi Darko, to 66 months imprisonment.

Meanwhile, two other accused persons, Prince Osei and Atta Kwadwo who escaped police custody during the incident were sentenced to 30 months in prison each.

Background

A gang of suspected armed robbers attacked the Kwabenya District Police Headquarters, which accommodates the Kwabenya Police Station, killing the officer on duty, and freeing cell inmates.

A total of seven inmates were freed.