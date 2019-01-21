Kumawu MP Calms Tempers Of Aggrieved Residence Over Abandoned Projects

From; Lawrence Kumah, Kumawu.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Sekyere Kumawu in the Ashanti Region, Philip Basoah, has calm tempers of agitating youth in the District, by assuring them that all efforts are being made to complete every abandoned projects started by the erstwhile John Mahama administration, including the district hospital.

Mr Basoah, said the hospital project is very dear to his heart, just as it is to the people, hence the move by himself and other stakeholders in the district to see the project completed, in order to relief the people the burden of being referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi.

He said, once the forensic audit on the project is completed, government would give the green light for the remaining 15 percent work left to be completed and make the place function.

He gave the assurance at the first ordinary general assembly meeting of the year at Kumawu.

The Kumawu District hospital, is one of the seven 120 bed capacity facilities started by former President John Mahama and was expected to be completed in January 2017, but was halted soon after the Akufo Ado government took over the reign of power.

This and other projects, including the Kumawu town roads, have resulted into several agitations and planned demonstrations by the people, but political leaders of the assembly have kept calming down tempers.

Mr Basoah, once again assured the people that work would soon resume on such project in order to give the district capital a befitting status. He said he would continue to lobby for more development projects into the district, including improving facilities at the Bodomase Secondary Technical School

Meanwhile, the District Chief Executive (DCE) of the area, Mr Samuel Addai Agyekum, said the assembly has responded positively to the needs of some communities and institutions by giving them cements and roofing sheets to complete their self help projects.

He stated that government has constructed a 12.20 lm Bodomase – Mrepotia Ntaretare roads to ease the transportation of food items from these farming communities into the nearest market under government’s planting for food and job programme.