Kudos Ghana Prisons Service

Happily, there is something good to write about, not everything is all gloom, although Ghanaians are going through the most difficult times of their lives.

In years past, prisoners, who are almost through serving their sentence, are sent out to weed along some of our roads.

This is usually done outside the cities or major towns, but recently, specifically beginning of this year, prisoners are seeing sweeping the shoulders of some streets in the capital.

This is the first time they are being deployed on such a scale, with the assistance of prison officers, who are also seen helping by pushing the wheel barrows, when they have gathered the sand or rubbish.

President Akufo-Addo, promised in 2017 to make Greater Accra, the cleanest city in Africa, not much has been seen in this regard, except the usual talk and repeated promises.

This newspaper is of the opinion that, there is no reason whatsoever for the lackadaisical manner in which the government is approaching the issue of sanitation. However, as it is often said, it is better late than never.

Prisoners, who we do not regard, are showing us, the way to go. The previous government instituted a clean-up exercise which was observed on the last Saturday of every month, but like every other thing, the current administration, has decided to abandon the initiative altogether and is yet to come out with any novel way to deal with waste in the country.

The indiscriminate disposal of waste has become commonplace in Ghana, a habit that negates all that is good regarding efforts to imbibe the tenets of healthy living. Sadly, the practice is so rampant that it has become the norm. We have all abandoned our responsibility, both the government and the governed.

This newspaper joins other Ghanaians in commending the current leaders of the Ghana Prisons Service for their foresight in deploying prisoners along the major streets in the capital to clean up the mess created by free people.