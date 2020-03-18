Kudos! Garu Police Command

By Haruna Sumaila Abugri

The nation woke up to an unusual but heart comforting,warming, patriotic and gallant exhibit of integrity by black uniform men in one of the nation’s poor corners.

A news of rejection of bribe by men largely perceived to be wishers and diggers of bribes and unhealthy booty receivers deserve an editorial by this outlet.

In a country where the police department appears to be synonymous to bribery and corruption, it sounds pleasant hearing that officers have out rightly rejected bribe and went ahead to arrest the suspects or culprits.

Our poor roads are packed with police officers who are interested in opening the driver license booklet, to tactfully finger-zip the embedded two and five cedis notes, instead of putting up proper security checks on moving vehicles.

The effects is the frequent unpardonable accidents and deaths that poor Ghana is gradually accommodating.

My hands are up in salute to the Garu divisional police command for that exceptional display of sincerity, professionalism and patriotism. You did not just reject the bribe offered you, you professionally went ahead and did a lawful act by arresting the suspects.

Elsewhere, $6540.00, is enough for the alleged bribe giver to go scot-free, but under the feet of DSP Dan Yaro and his boys, it warranted a rejection and an arrest. We need your Caliber to restore integrity in the police service.

A recent visit to the Garu police station saw a trouser-tearing, nail piercing, weak and outmoded furniture. We thus say that the nation-loving law enforcers there, deserve a befitting structure. If there is any police station that needs to be equipped, then that should be the Garu divisional police station.

Mr IGP, you will agree with me that, the president of the republic took a swipe at your men over the nonstop complains of unprofessionalism during his recent one sided law-making house state of the nation address.

I sincerely say that if all your men were to emulate the attitude of the Garu Law enforcers, you would have been praised by the nation’s first gentleman instead.

It will not be too much for me to request humbly that DSP Dan Yaro and his able law enforcers be handsomely rewarded, so as to boost the morale of other officers. There are equally few officers who abhor corruption in the police service. As a journalist, I ask that annual reward package be instituted to reward them.

As I eulogize DSP Dan Yaro and his men, I also remind them that they should not go to sleep. The good Lord shall surely be with them.