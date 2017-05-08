Krontehene warns chiefs not to call themselves acting President apart from him

Richard Kofi Ansu, syi-B/A

The Krontehene of Wiasi traditional area of Sene West District in the Brong Ahafo region, Osabarima Gyan II, has warned against unauthorized persons calling themselves acting Presidents of the traditional area.

According to Osabarima Gyan II, it is against the tradition of the land for anyone to claim the title of acting President, without it being conferred on him.

Osabarima Gyan II, disclosed this in an exclusive interview with the Brong Ahafo regional correspondent of The Herald Newspaper in sunyani.

A report reveals that tension is gradually generating in the traditional area among the chiefs of Wiase traditional council in the Sene west district.

According to The Herald’s sources, the cause of the tension among the chiefs, is about who qualifies to become the acting President for the council after the death of the substantive Paramount chief Oseadeyo Adu Atta Ababio.

In an interview, the Krontehene of the area, revealed that he was the only person who could call himself the acting President as custom demands.

Meanwhile, the chief also alludes to a section of the sub-chiefs are accusing him of conflict of interest and taking decisions without recourse to them.

But, Osabarima, refuted the claims and noted that all the allegations against him, has proofed not to be true, because he has been accountable to the elders of the traditional area.

On how to bring sanity to the area, he says the traditional leaders, awaits the queen of the area to present an acceptable person to Nananom to take over the throne of Wiase after the performance of the traditional rights.