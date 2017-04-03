Krobo Adusei Denies Printing New Cedi Notes

The Executive Chairman, Safebond Africa Limited (SAL), Yaw Krobo Edusei, has strongly denied winning a juicy contract under the Kufuor government in 2007 to print the new currency, which have become known as the ‘Ghana Cedi’.

Mr. Adusei, son of the late Krobo Adusei, a former minister in Ghana’s first president’s government, says he was never awarded that contract, let alone executed it.

He insisted he was never been associated with even people, who won the contract to carry out that project either.

He tells this paper that, the claim that he was awarded the said contract, was completely unfounded.

The Executive Chairman of Safebood Africa said this when he wrote through his lawyers, Kusi-Appiah and Associate, to refute this paper’s publication on March 15, 2017 that he was the one that was awarded that juicy contract by the Kufuor government.

The statement signed by the Managing Partner, Edwin Kusi-Appiah, said that the claim this paper made that Mr. Adusei, was the financier of the president Akufo-Addo and flirted with the erstwhile Mahama government, also was incorrect.

Editor’s Note

As clarified, this paper is by this publication retracting portions of the story captioned “Controversy Hits New Five Ghana Cedi Notes” with respect to Mr. Yaw Krobo Adusei.

We apologize to him unreservedly for any injury the publication may have caused his esteem reputation.