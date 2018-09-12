Krachi East residents unhappy with unhygienic abattoir

Residents of Cannan in Krachi East Municipality of the Volta region, has raised an alarm about the poor state of their slaughterhouse at Dambai.

They argued that it could fuel the incidences and outbreak of Lassa fever and cholera in the jurisdiction.

The surroundings of the building and the slabs are all dirty and not conducive for carrying edible food.

In an exclusive interview with the Ghana News Agency, residents raised several health concerns as they patronised the facility on daily basis and consumed large quantity of meat from the slabs.

The butchers are similarly not happy with the facility, but had no choice or alternative.

Mr Sumaila lodge who spoke to the Ghana News Agency in Dambai said, the Municipal Assembly and Town Council had failed in their mandate of ensuring a clean and healthy facility for residents.

He said although they paid GHC 20.00 per cow killed there, nothing was done to improve on the facility and other services and called on them to lift up their game.