KOTECH students clash with police after attacking SDA SHS

Some students of the largely male dominated Koforidua Technical Institute, KOTECH, in the Eastern Region, have clashed with Police following the arrest, and subsequent bail of four students of the school, after they allegedly attacked students and teachers of Asokore SDA Senior High School in Koforidua.

On Wednesday, four students of KOTECH were arrested by the Municipal Police Command, and granted bail later after they were picked up at the SDA Senior High School where they had gone to attack students, which led to a female student of the SDA Senior High School sustaining an injury to her head.

She was allegedly hit by stones that were hurled into their classrooms by the KOTECH students. Both police and authorities of the schools, say they are unaware what may have triggered the clashes.

On Thursday morning, students of KOTECH massed up in arms to attack the students of SDA again, for allegedly assaulting a student of KOTECH who was on his way to school.

Police personnel, who were immediately deployed to the school to calm tensions, were attacked by students of KOTECH who had all gathered at the school’s entrance wielding machetes, sticks, and pelted stones at the police personnel.

In the process, the windscreen of the Toyota Tundra belonging to the police was dismantled.

The students resisted the police from entering into their compound even after police reinforcement team arrived.

The New Juaben Municipal Police Commander, ASP Daniel Yaro, who was very furious with the actions of the students in an interaction with the school authorities, asked the school authorities to calm the students down.

“We resolved this issues yesterday [Wednesday], so why another attack this morning. On Wednesday, a female student of SDA was assaulted by some students of KOTECH, and this morning another student has also been attacked with a knife”.

“I want you to bring your students to order, confine them in the school and do not allow them to come out. If they resist, we will suggest to Regional Security Council REGSEC to close down the school”.

A teacher at KOTECH also revealed how one of their students was also allegedly attacked by teachers of SDA.

“This morning, our student on his way to school was severely beaten up by teachers of SDA, I went to the school myself to tell the teachers we are colleagues and we should not support these attacks, but the teachers were not ready to listen to me. Our students are not happy about how their colleague was treated by teachers of SDA hence their behaviour”.

ASP Daniel Yaro told Citi News the police will ensure the enforcement of law and order.

“We are here to ensure that peace returns to the school, other police unit are also patrolling the SDA Senior High School to also calm tension there. I want to assure you we are on top of issues and the situation will go back to normalcy after meeting the school authorities, I have also asked the school authorities to report any abuse or attack to us the police and we will take it up from there because we don’t want anyone to take the laws into their arms”.

