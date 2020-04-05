Korle-Bu Doctor, Two Nurses & Pregnant Woman Test COVID-19 Positive

The Herald has picked up another disturbing news from the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital that a doctor and two nurses working with the hospital, have also tested positive with the deadly COVID-19.

Our information is that the three are currently on admission on the sixth floor of the Surgical Block of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, for treatment.

Aside the three health workers, a pregnant woman currently in the Maternity Ward of the same hospital, has also tested positive, The Herald, learnt.

This comes after nurses in the Accident and Emergency Centre of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, announced in letters submitted to their superiors that beginning tomorrow, Monday, April 6, 2020 they will stay home as a result of one of their colleagues at the Centre contracting the disease with high fatality.

Ahead of the nurses’ announcement, doctors in the same Accident and Emergency Centre had complained about lack of proper isolation centers and other logistics in managing COVID-19 patients.

The doctors had in a leaked memo, demanded that Coronavirus test be done on all the staff of the department because patient with the condition was recklessly left on the sideways of the department unknown to many.

According to the nurses, despite assurances by authorities in terms of insurance packages, their concerns have not been addressed as personal protective equipment (PPEs), for instance, are not available.

But aside the Korle-Bu nurse, two medical doctors at the Ledzokuku Municipal Hospital (LEKMA Hospital) at Teshie in Accra and a specialist Anesthetist at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital (Ridge Hospital), have also contracted the disease. Like the nurse, they are being treated in their private homes.

The latest information continues to confirm more and more Ghanaian health workers who are supposed to be helping fight COVID-19, are rather contracting the disease.

The case of the pregnant woman in Korle-Bu, brings the number of pregnant women confirmed to be living with Coronavirus to two in Ghana, currently.

The first case, was reported in the Upper East Regional capital, Bolgatanga.

Below is the letter from the Korle-Bu nurses

*COALITION OF NURSES AT ACCIDENT AND EMERGENCY CENTER, KORLE-BU TEACHING HOSPITAL*

We write in line to the content of a letter circulating about a patient who tested positive to COVID-19 at the Accident and Emergency Center.

It is sad to inform our heads of department that it has created fear and panic among we the nurses who are always close to the patients.

We write with deep pain and regret as such information has been kept from us and consequently putting us at risk.

As we write this letter, a substantial number of nurses at the center are not in their right state of mind.

We are emotionally and psychologically stressed and saddened with fear and panic.

Our head of department informed us of a planned mass testing for staffs but we are yet to be informed of a date for the exercise.

Our official letter for this action is ready and will be submitted to the appropriate offices on Monday, April 6, 2020.

We, therefore, come together as aggrieved nurses of this center that we are not working until everyone in the department is tested and results submitted and sorted out.

Also, all the appropriate PPEs should be provided to aid us work effectively and efficiently without putting ourselves and patients at risk.

This will help us deal with all forms of psychological and emotional stress, so we can work with sound minds and give our patients the best of care.

In conclusion all we want to say is,

*NO TESTING WITH SUBMITTED RESULTS, NO WORK*

*NO APPROPRIATE PPEs, NO WORK*

Signed:

*NURSES AT ACCIDENT AND EMERGENCY CENTER, KBTH*