Korean Embassy Supports Zongo Communities

The Korean Embassy in Accra through its volunteer group, Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) has presented assorted food items and Personal Protection Equipments (PPEs) to Zongo and marginalized Muslim communities across the country.

The items worth Fifty Thousand Dollars is made up of one thousand boxes of the surgical or disposable mask, 287 gallons of hand sanitizers, 3,600 units of reusable masks, 100 pieces of Veronica Buckets, 1,300 bags of Rice, 1,980 pieces of soaps, 3,30 packs of detergents, 3,33 packets of paper towels, 1,308 packs of sugar,1,640 packs of spaghetti, 3, 28 packs of cooking oil and 3,36 packs of chocolate drink.

KOICA was established in 1991 as a governmental organization to implement the Korean government’s grant aid and technical cooperation programmes across the world.

The items were presented through to the Minister of State at the Office of the Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia and Member of Parliament for Madina Constituency, Alhaji Abubakar Saddique Boniface to presented to the National Chief Imam, Dr Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu.

Speaking at the ceremony attended by Korean ambassador to Ghana, Sungasso Kim; the Zongo Chief of Madina, Baba Seidu and Imams from the Zongo communities, Mr Yukyum Kim, the Country Director, said funds for the donations were from small projects which were undertaken by the volunteers dispatched to Ghana by their host agencies.

He said due to the COVID-19 pandemic, KOICA decided to extend the project funds to the marginalized communities.

According to him, the purpose of the donation was to assist the vulnerable and marginalized beneficiaries to alleviate some of their difficulties due to the economic impact stemming from the COVID-19.

The Ambassador on his part, said the donations fall under the many contributions by the Korean Government to the Government of Ghana in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He added that the Korean Government through KOICA is responding and supporting the efforts of the Government of Ghana in the fight against COVID-19.

He added that this is to strengthen and deepen the bilateral partnership and friendship that has existed between the two countries for the past Forty-three years.

Alhaji Abubakar Saddque Boniface, receiving the items on behave of the Zongo communities thanked the embassy for the gesture and pledged to equally distribute the items to the intended beneficiaries.

According to him, the office of the Chief Imam will be the first point of call before others will be given.

He said this will a long way to ease the burden of the people in these marginalized communities across the country.