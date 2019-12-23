Konongo-Odumasi road now a death trap

Even as the government spends huge sums of money on road safety awareness programmes, Odumasi – Zongo road in the Asante Akim Central Municipality of the Ashanti Region has turned to be a death zone.

This crucial market road has become a death trap for its narrow width as residents believe that failure of road development on the stretch will result in accidents.

Nana Osei is a local resident and he tells GhanaWeb that commuters are gripped with fear when plying the stretch.

He said, “We have been demanding repair of the approach roads for a long time, but the authorities are yet to initiate any action. With the arrival of rains, motorists are now afraid of getting stuck inside open drains, which run parallel to the approach roads”.

He adds that drivers are always seen swerving the huge holes and meandering on the roads; crisscrossing one another in order to protect their cars and drive on smoother surfaces.

Apparently, there is also an absence of streetlight to help visibility on the stretch at night, thus making driving especially for first-time users very risky.

National Road Safety Commission

Statistics show that four people die daily on Ghanaian roads due to road accident. Estimates show that Ghana loses over 230 million dollars yearly due to road accidents with more than 1600 deaths. The loss correlates to 1.7% of the country’s Gross