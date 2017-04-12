Konkombas, Dagombas at Agbogbloshie clash; 2 dead

Two have been confirmed dead in clashes between Konkombas and Dagombas at Agbogbloshie in Accra.

A third victim of the clashes, a pregnant woman, is said to be in critical condition.

Tension is mounting at Agbogbloshie in Accra as Konkombas and Dagombas attack each other with deadly implements.

The renewed violent clashes, between the two northern ethnic groups has left many severely injured, Joy News’ Favour Nunoo reported.

He said, many of the injured have been rushed to the hospital.

A police and military contingent, has been dispatched to the area to maintain the peace.

Favour reports that many traders, have deserted the streets at Agbogbloshie fearing for their lives.