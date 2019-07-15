Kojo Oppong Nkrumah Is Judas Iscariot Of Our Time

By Abdul Razak Bawa

“I and the public know what all school children learn, those to whom evil is done, do evil in return”—W.H Auden

It is said that, when you want to test the character of a man, give him power.

Thank God, I am alive to see Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, assume the position as president of this great republic.

Although, that was not what I wished for, majority of Ghanaians, disagreed with me. I am, however, disappointed in the manner the president is running the country.

I was among the people, who jubilated when Mustapha Hamid, was sent to the Ministry of Zongo and Inner City Development and Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, made the substantive minister at the Information ministry.

My excitement was short-lived and my expectations dashed. Kojo was expected to bring a breath of fresh air to the ministry, his experience as a broadcaster, was to play a role in how he steers the affair of the ministry, unfortunately, this has not materialized.

Let me double back a little, Nana Akufo-Addo, since we ushered in the fourth republican dispensation, was the president, who benefited immensely from the support of the media.

He was elevated to the position of a demi-god by the media. He was presented as a man, who cannot even hurt a fly, we were told he is a friend of the media, he was instrumental in the repeal of the Criminal Libel Law, a position I disagree with, because if anyone deserves praise, it is president, John Agyekum Kufuor.

Akufo-Addo, has failed to live up to expectation, everything they say, he was not, he is. The culture of silence that he claimed to fight for, is creeping back into the system.

Every journalist of some standing is a friend to the president, and so maybe our view of him and what he will do was based on his association.

Now in power, we are seeing his true colours. He has not disappointed, it is under his tenure that journalists, are killed in Hollywood style.

At this juncture of this administration, no one needs to be reminded that the highly touted President Akufo-Addo’s credentials of being a man of the people, has ended up being a farce and a badly advertised personality.

No one, who wanted President John Dramani Mahama, ousted as President in the year 2016, would have imagined in his dream that Akufo-Addo – the one-time doyen of press freedom, would today, end up standing accused of being intolerant towards the media.

Now back to the smooth talking, baby face Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, as a broadcast journalist, he was respected and greatly admired, even by people, who find him to be bias.

He was a delight to listen to, and although it took some time for him to fully fit into the shoes left behind by Komla Dumor, when he finally got into his element, he was the toast of morning radio listeners.

When he was at Joy FM, he stood with journalists, who were in one way or another assaulted or manhandled, he spoke against tyranny and used his medium to champion for absolute press freedom.

In power and with the privilege to serve as the Information Minister, he has betrayed the very people and profession that helped him cut his first teeth.

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has not become an ostrich, but he is exhibiting the characteristics of the proverbial monkey, see no evil, hear no evil and speak no evil.

He should have seen his position, as a position for all journalists, he should be not only the mouthpiece for the government, but for all journalists and media practitioners.

Unfortunately Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has hanged us out to dry.

Since 1992, when as a country, we were ushered in the fourth republican Constitution, we have not had many media practitioners occupying the Information Ministry, it explains the reason why Journalists in the country, were beside themselves with joy, when Kojo was first appointed as a deputy minister and subsequently the substantive minister.

But his tenure, seen as the turning point for media practitioners, has seen the worst atrocities against them and the attempt to stifle their freedom.

Lying is basic qualification for profession of politicking; we know politicians are wretched liars. But Kojo Oppong, I thought will be in a different category, but I was wrong. He has mastered the game so fast and so well, anytime he opens his mouth, I wonder what lie he will tell next. A once fine gentleman, has become a serial liar.

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, why do you lie constantly and twist versions of reality? Do you need to cover up an emperor who is already naked? Do you have to stain your reputation for a wicked, insensitive, aloof, distant, spectator president known for his undisguised nepotism?

Kojo lies about everything. He lies about big and little things. He lies when a lie did the government no good whatsoever. He lies because he knows he could lie again. His only secure bridge between one lie and the next is yet another lie.

In the not too distant future, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, I am sure he will be putting himself up to contest for the position of president. Time is no friend of anyone. What is going to be his record and will he require the support of the media, as did Akufo-Addo, only to let them down.

Ahmed Hussein Suale, who is a colleague was gunned down in a Hollywood style and as a minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, only visited the family ones.

His visit was at the time the incident happened and had attracted not only the attention and condemnation of Ghanaians, but the entire world.

According to a prose post- war confession first made in German in 1946 by the German Lutheran pastor Martin Niemöller (1892–1984), he said;

First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out— Because I was not a socialist.

Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out— Because I was not a trade unionist.

Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out—Because I was not a Jew.

Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.

Someone in the government, keeps pushing the cart of political activities harder and harder, yelling “go ahead and act. Heavens will not fall. Arrest this. Arrest that. Intimidate Journalists and political opponents. Heavens will not fall.”

But they forget that, the day of accountability will come, both on earth when Ghanaians go to the polls in 2020 and when we meet our maker.

But they fail to realize, “Every day the bucket a go a well, one day, the bottom a go drop out”! – Bob Marley

