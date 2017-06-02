Knights of Saint John Donates To “Hope For Life”

Queen of Peace Commandery # 604 & Ladies Auxiliary # 510 visited “Hope For Life”, a home for some physically challenged persons, and donated assorted items worth three thousand Ghana Cedis (Gh¢3,000.00).

The gesture was to commemorate the 12th Anniversary of the Knights of Saint John International and Ladies Auxiliary of Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Madina, Accra.

The inmates were very grateful for the gesture done them.

Respected president, Vivian Klu and worthy president, Noble brother Sylvanus Dogbe, led the group to the Gbawe home of “Hope For Life”, on May 6, 2017.