Kidnapped girl found mute utters first words after 6 days; sparks jubilation

It was a moment of celebration, tears of joy and champagne popping Wednesday when the 16-year-old girl who was kidnapped and returned dumb a day after uttered her first words after six days.

The teenager, name withheld, was on Wednesday August 15 kidnapped about a hundred meters from her house at New Site in Takoradi.

She was abandoned the next day, Thursday dawn, close to her house, but could not speak, apparently traumatized by her ordeal. She could only text on mobile phone and wrote her thoughts on a piece of paper.

She drew a two headed snake and repeatedly wrote two headed snake, scary, waist beads, juju, among others. Pieces of her hair had also been cut off.

There was however what could be termed as a breakthrough on August 22 when she suddenly uttered her first words after her ordeal, which has since left her family devastated as they wait upon the lord for a miracle.

She shouted “ma! ma! ma!,” triggering spontaneous jubilation in the home of the senior high school girl amidst the popping of champagne.

Her aunt narrated on Connect FM’s Omanbapa Morning Show hosted, Paa Kwesi Simpson that the whole house erupted in joy, with many crying in relief. This, she said, attracted the attention of neighbours who also joined in the celebration with champagne being popped among others.

“It turned into a party with champagne and drinks. O our God is good “, she stated.

The girl, obviously excited, could not help but join in the celebration as she herself moved around laughing and hugging family and friends who thronged the house.

Meanwhile, a retired social worker, Benjamin Otoo has cautioned the family to limit the number of visitors to the girl in order not to agitate her by making her recall her ordeal.

Callers into the Omanbapa morning show were also ecstatic about the news, with some suggesting that she is relocated for a while to “recuperate”.

Many also prayed for the release another kidnapped lady, a 21-year old, who the kidnappers are demanding 4,000 cedis ransom before she is released to her parents. The parents have since managed to raise and sent 2,500 to the kidnappers via mobile money.