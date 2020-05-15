Kidi sacked from radio interview for reporting late

Host of the mid-morning show on Accra 100.5FM, Nana Romeo, yesterday sacked musician Kidi from the studios for reporting late for an interview.

The interview was supposed to have started 11 AM, according to producers of the show however KIDI reported to studio at exactly 11:25 AM, an action that got Romeo infuriated.

Nana Romeo said to Kidi after he reported that: “ I feel embarrassed because this is the second time you are doing this.”

“We always announce the time to the pubic but you don’t show up at the agreed time. That is not the case with other stations when you visit there.”

“I was planning for a beautiful but this can’t happen.”

Kidi ,apologized for his action saying: “I apologize for this, I don’t mean to disrespect anybody. I don’t like the way I have been spoken to this morning, but I apologize.

Source: Class FM