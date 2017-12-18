Key Facts on Influenza A Flu

What is Influenza A Flu?

Influenza A also known as swine Flu is a disease caused by a virus that affects the respiratory(breathing) system.

The flu can cause many people to be sick within a short period. Some of them may even die when treatment is not sought early.

How does it spread?

It spreads from an infected person to others through droplets from coughing and sneezing.

It can spread before symptoms appear

A person might also get flu by touching a surface or object that has flu virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes

What are the signs and symptoms?

The signs and symptoms are similar to those of common cold. It could be sudden or more severe. They may include:

Fever and chills

Cough

Sore throat

Runny or stuffy nose

Body aches

Headaches

Tiredness (Fatigue)

Diarrhea

Difficulty in breathing

vomiting

How can I protect myself and family from Influenza Flu?

Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze

Cough or sneeze into your sleeve

Wash your hands regularly with soap or ashes under clean running water especially after you cough, sneeze or care for sick people

Avoid contact with persons who show signs of flu

Avoid handshake and other bodily contacts

The most effective way to prevent the disease is through vaccination.

Key Message

Report immediately to the nearest Health facility if you or your family members show any of the above mentioned signs

Influenza Flu can be treated

REMEMBER

Early reporting saves lives

For additional information contact the following:

Municipal/District Director of Health Services