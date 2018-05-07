Ken Ofori Atta’s Notoriety Must Be Checked

The Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG) last Monday, a day before May 1, a day set aside the world over not just to celebrate workers, but also to call attention to labour issues that are capable of impacting positively or negatively on workers, held a press conference, during which they singled out the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta, for taking their jobs away from them and giving it to his cronies.

This issue, has been making the rounds since Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, took the oath of office.

Under normal circumstances, May Day celebration ought to serve for workers as a time to smile; unfortunately, it has become a day for Ghanaian workers to vent their anger and frustration, because of a deliberate policy by the Finance Minister, to deny them of their jobs.

It is equally disheartening listening and watching people, who dedicated their working life to the building of this country, to suffer when assessing their pension benefits.

On Monday, pensioners besieged the offices of Ken Ofori-Atta, demanding for their monthly stipends, the situation, does not serve as motivation for the younger generation.

Meanwhile, Ken Ofori, has circumvented every law in this country, since he was appointed to head the finance ministry.

The first bond he issued, which became a subject of investigation for the Commission For Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), is still fresh in the minds of Ghanaians.

The bond issuance was shrouded in secrecy and was cooked to favour Franklin Templeton. Every decision he takes, is done to favour his cronies.

Today, his cousin is the president and so has the latitude to enter the country into any imaginable agreement, but the time for accountability, will come sooner than he thinks.

CLOGSAG, has made their intentions clear, they have given indication, as to the actions they will be taken, should their call to reinstate the members and their work given to them.

We are persuaded to posit that, this country must not be put on the reverse gear, because of the actions of one man.

Those he has brought to take over the jobs of CLOSAG members also receive salary, for a country struggling to meet the demands of its people, is this the prudent way of spending our money?