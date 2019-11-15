Ken Ofori-Atta Failed To Mention Govt’s Unprecedented Achievements In Corruption 

Corruption was one of the issues that undergird the campaign of The New Patriotic Party (NPP) led by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the 2016 election.

According to the NPP and Akufo-Addo, corruption, is a canker that has permeated every aspect of our society is at the core of fundamental questions, demanding answers.

From not running a family and friends government, to ending the menace of corruption, we were promised that, all these would be reduced to the barest minimum, if not eliminated.

When the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, presented the 2020 the last budget of the Akufo-Addo led administration to the August House on Wednesday, he mentioned unprecedented achievements of the government since 2017.

Ken Ofor-Atta, mentioned among others, the achievements in stabilizing the micro economic environment, increase in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), the successful implementation of the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy, Planting for Food and Jobs, One District One Factory, One District One Dam etc.

All these are good and positive indicators that shows as a country, we are making progress , but one thing that has the potential to derail the gains made, which was not captured, is the menace of corruption.

Reports available in the public space, give the indication that there is an unhealthy competition by appointees of president Akufo-Addo, to rubbish the confidence reposed on them by those who gave them an opportunity to govern.

Looting spree has become as a matter of routine for a government that promised to end corruption, and has even gone ahead to establish the Office of the Special Prosecutor and appointed Martin Amidu.

There is even competition in corruption; government officials are outdoing each other, as to who will make the headlines.

The sheer extent of sleaze within government not only stretch the limits of decency, but also stressed, in a graphic detail, the fact that the government functionaries involved, have no respect for the public, who reposed confidence in the Akufo-Addo led NPP.

In the opinion of this newspaper, a true picture of the state of economy, cannot be painted without mentioning the incidence of corruption and what the government intends to do about it.