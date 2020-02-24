Ken Kuranchie files to contest Okaikoi North Seat

By Gifty Arthur

Veteran journalist and publisher of the Daily Searchlight newspaper, Kenneth Agyei Kuranchie, has filed his nomination forms to contest in the Okaikoi North Constituency in the Greater Accra in the April parliamentary primary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He filed his nomination forms at the party’s Constituency office at Akweteyman on Wednesday, February 19, 2020.

Mr Kuranchie, who is contesting for the second time, told journalists that he was seeking to become the lawmaker to champion peace, unity and development.

The aspiring parliamentary candidate for Okaikoi North, further pledged to promote the ideals and values of the party for the development of the Constituency.

He recalled that until his emergence on the scene, the Constituency had had its fair share of disunity and some form of chaos during this period, but with his coming into the race, the agitations and acrimony that normally characterized parliamentary primaries in the area, particularly reduced drastically.

The member of the Media Commission, however, admitted it has been tough bringing the people together. Nonetheless, he said he was poised to champion the peace, unity and development, saying “we will make unity a cardinal part of our work, and also maintain the peace and unity”.

He said, the incumbent Fuseini Issah, whom he contested four years ago, has done his bit, but he was convinced he Ken Kuranchie, can do better. Having pledged total support for his candidature, he promised not to disappoint the delegates but emerge victorious in both the primaries and the national elections.

According to him, aside the fact that he is the best aspirant, he is committed to the wellbeing and development of the people, as he has always served his party and nation.

Mr Kuranchie stressed that, peace and unity are essential ingredients that must help develop the Constituency.

Touching on human development, he said he would ensure that the party delegates take centre stage in whatever plan and programmes, he will roll out as their representative in parliament.

Secondly, he added that the development of the party, was of utmost importance, especially at the Constituency and the people who make up the Constituency.

He explained that, those who are not party members, but will cast their votes in the general elections, will also benefit from policies and programmes, he will be churning out when elected.

He further pledged to build closer ties with all executives in the Constituency, government appointees and other stakeholders to enhance the fortunes of the party in the December elections.

Mr Kuranchie, who is widely known for his numerous contacts, said he will use the contacts he has built over the years, to create opportunities for the youth.

The governing NPP will be electing its parliamentary candidates in areas where the party has seats in parliament in April as part of preparations towards the general elections in December 2020.