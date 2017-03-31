Ken Agyapong’s Naked Tribal Envy Continues

Ibrahim Mahama, Ali Seidu & Others Targeted

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, is still at his envious rants against the younger brother of the former President, Ibrahim Mahama.

According to Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, he is prepared to end his life, if the Akufo-Addo government, did not jail Ibrahim Mahama.

Ibrahim Mahama, Ali Seidu, Seidu Zeera and Alfred Woyome all none Akans, have been at the receiving ends of Ken Agyapong vitriolic and near psychopathic attacks for no reason.

Indeed, there are people who hold the view that, he has an agenda against successful Ghanaians who are not of Akan extraction.

According to the NPP MP, he would take in a poisonous substance, if Ibrahim escapes a jail sentence during the Presidency of Nana Akufo-Addo.

As usual, Ken Agyapong, did not mention Ibrahim Mahama’s crime for which reason he must be jailed with or without trial per his elementary knowledge of criminal law.

“I will take in poison and kill myself if Ibrahim Mahama is not jailed, he should watch and hear me well, I will take in poison and die if Ibrahim is not jailed…,” he threatened on Adom TV’s Badwam yesterday.

He was put on trial under the Mills regime for inciting Akans to attack Ewes and Gas over an election related issue involving Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, the Ablekuma West Constituency MP.

Kennedy Agyapong, was charged with attempted genocide, terrorism and treason felony over his hate speech against ewes and gas on his private radio station.

Tension have existed between the two business gurus for some years now with the Assin Central MP, mostly accusing the brother of the former President of engaging in various acts that have led to the country losing huge sums.

He does these on various media platforms without providing a shred of evidence against Ibrahim Mahama.

Ibrahim Mahama, on rare occasions came public to diffuse most of the claims by the Assin Central MP with the latest being, Ibrahim warning Ken Agyapong to desist from dragging his name into the mud.

“Go n tell him (Ken) that I can be more ruthless than he thinks he is but, I just respect myself, my family and Ghanaian people hence; I have restrained myself following him into the gutter in spite of his numerous unsubstantiated and wild allegations and most of the time, pure lies.”

“Tell Ken that by the grace of God I have long been blessed before John (John Mahama) became Vice-president and later President… is it my fault that my senior brother climbed to those heights? Is it my fault that I am where I am today…I’m not God to determine others’ future and I’m content with what God has gifted me…I don’t compete with anyone neither do I envy those before me and even those after me. It is God’s wish,” the Al Hajj Newspaper reported him as saying in an interview in January 2017.

Three months later, Ken Agyapong, is after Ibrahim Mahama again; this time bearing documents he claimed are evidence that support some of his claims.

the National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP for Juaboso, Kwabena Minta Akandoh, who was on the show with him responded that, Ken’s allegations were just part of the means of diverting attention from the shameful act of the party’s Delta Forces in the Ashanti Region.

The former Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, further urged the NPP MP to stop ‘talking like an MP in opposition’ and rather provide his evidence to the security to be acted upon.

This comment angered Ken Agyapong, who insisted he has more evidences to back his claims and hence threatened that: “if Akandoh claims I am digressing, I put my life on the line…I will take in poison if he is not jailed.”