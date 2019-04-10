Kasoa Residents Threatens Police

…But Commander Calls For Calm

By Patrick Biddah

Residents of Millennium City Estate, a suburb of Kasoa in the Central region ,are up in arms against the District Police Commander for the area, DSP Benjamin Samani.

The residents are accusing the District Police Commander , over allegations that his laxity, has led to the festering of activities of land guards in the district.

The residents who spoke to The Herald, said the impunity with which the land guards operate in open places on motorbikes, has sent fears in the residents.

Several reports to the Police over the activities of these land guards who demolish structures of developers on daily basis and in most cases beat up land owners, have gone unpunished by the Police, according to the residents.

Unconfirmed allegation has it that the land guards ,many of whom are financially sound, have constructed a canteen for the wife of the District Police Commander, which is the eatery place for the land guards after their activities.

Not only did the residents allege the construction of the canteen for the wife of the Police Commander, but also the construction of a house for the commander.

Unregistered vehicles that are known to be driven by these land guards are said to have been seen being driven by the commander.

These untouchable land guards the residents noted has made reporting their unlawful activities to the Police unattractive.

They again accuse the police of doing little to stop the illegal sand winning in the area since it is destroying the environment and exposing them to erosion ,adding that some of the sand winners are members of land guard groups who do not have proper documentations giving them license for sand winning.

In view of the aforementioned issues confronting the residents, they have threatened to hit the streets in protest over these security issues confronting them as residents.

But when the District Police Commander, DSP Benjamin Samani was reached over these specific allegations for reaction, he expressed shock and denied all of them.

On the allegations of a canteen put up by suspected land guards for his wife ,he said it is an eatery he personally funded to support his wife and that it was a business which was started in far away Tumu in the Upper West region, when he was District commander.

He wondered if it was not possible to put up a small canteen for his wife after being in service for three decades.

On the issue of driving vehicle belonging to “land guards”, he dismissed it when he said he drives his own Mercedes Benz (C Class) aside the brand new vehicle which has been donated to the District by the Church of Pentecost. The Patrol Vehicles he said are normally used by him and his men.

The soft spoken District Commander laid the allegations made against him at the doorsteps of aggrieved litigants of the Fetteh lands.

He said there is an old age litigation of the Fetteh lands by an estate developer called Kofi Asmah and some youth of the area who patrol the area in the name of protecting the lands.

According to him, the Police station is a public place which allows for all manner of people to bring their issues for settlement.

These settlements, some of which does now go in favor of one party or the other is the reason he believes those who are not satisfied go on a campaign to make all manner of allegations.

He called any aggrieved resident to always feel free to walk into his office when they have issues bothering them , rather than throwing unsubstantiated allegations to destroy the name of people.