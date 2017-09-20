2. Tendering will be conducted through the National Competitive Tendering procedures specified in the Public Procurement Act 2003, (Act 663) amended Act 2016 (Act 914) and in accordance with the guidelines of the Public Procurement Authority of the Republic of Ghana.

3. Notwithstanding the general requirements stated in the tender document, the under listed requirements are expressly demanded where applicable.

a) Valid Labour Certificate.

b) Valid SSNIT Clearance Certificate

c) Valid MWRWH Classification Certificate (D3,K3) and above.

d) Certificate of Registration / Incorporation

e) Valid Tax /Vat Clearance Certificate

f) Valid District Assembly Registration Certificate

4. The Kadjebi District Assembly is however not bound to accept the lowest tenders as the winner.

A complete set of tender document in English may be purchase by interested tenderers in cash during the official hours at the Assembly upon payment of a non-refundable fee of One Hundred and Fifty Ghana Cedis (GH₵150.00).

Tenders must be signed, sealed and deposited in the “Tender Box” in the Assembly Hall of the Assembly on or before 10: 00am 11th October, 2017. Tenders will be opened immediately in the presence of the Tenderers or their representatives who choose to attend. Interested eligible Tenderers may obtain further information from

THE DISTRICT COORDINATING DIRECTOR

P.O.BOX 50, KADJEBI, VOLTA REGION