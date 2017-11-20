Kaba: Exit Of A Radio Icon

Five years ago, on Saturday January 18, 2014, the country, woke up to shocking news of the sudden death of the best morning show host, Komla Afeke Dumor, during his stint with Joy FM, before leaving for the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC).

Little did we know that, another black Saturday, falling on the 18th of another month, will befall the media fraternity, claiming yet again, an icon, the best afternoon talk show host of his time.

Last Saturday, November 18, Broadcaster and host of Asempa FM’s late afternoon political show, Eko Sii Sen, Kwadwo Asare-Baffour Acheampong popularly known as KABA, went the way of all mortals.

The expired radio broadcaster is recognised as one of the country’s finest talk show host, who distinguished himself in the various assignments he held and undertook with the multi-media broadcasting corporation, from 2009, until his maker called him.

Given who he was in his remarkable life time, those who met and knew him have been pouring deserved encomiums on this man, many agree was the best both to, his commitment to work and his relationship with colleagues, and those fortunate enough to have known him.

The many friends and associates the late Kaba met on the way in his earthly journey, testify to the fact that he was a good man and an honest person.

Kaba, was a multi-talented young man, who channeled his skills and endowments to the delight of his listeners, who have stayed true to him, for all the years that, he dedicated his life to the service of mankind and mother Ghana.

Kaba, will truly be missed, our afternoons will never be the same again, he has lived his life to the fullest, although short.

Our heartfelt condolence goes to his wife and daughter, his family, multi-media fraternity, the Ghana Journalist Association (GJA) and the entire country, for such a loss.

Till we meet again, may his soul rest in peace.