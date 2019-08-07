The family of murdered Tiger Eye PI Investigator, Ahmed Hussein-Suale, say they are worried about the lack of information from the police on the status of investigations.

It has been six months since the death of Ahmed Hussein-Suale but the police have still not made major strides in the investigations.

The undercover investigator was gunned down while driving home, on January 16, 2019, at Medina a suburb of Accra.

Speaking to Joy News’ Maxwell Agbagba, brother of the deceased, Ibrahim Tahidu, explained the worrying gap between the police and the family has increased the stress of getting information on the progress of the investigation.

“Justice must quickly flow but trying to get the police is difficult. They sometimes call you they have picked up someone for identification and that is it,” he stated.

Another family member who wished to remain anonymous said they did not expect the investigations to run this long.

Ghana lost its place as Africa’s best-ranked country in the last World Press Freedom index mainly because of the killing of Ahmed Suale.

The Index made specific reference to his murder noting that, there is “not enough protection for journalists” in the country.

Ibrahim Tahidu in his interview with Maxwell Agbagba who has been following up on the status of investigations as part of Joy News’ Defend Media Freedom campaign said, the inability of the police to solve his brother’s murder, is a danger to journalism in the country.

“Indirectly we are killing it in our country. If you are killed for just doing your job and no action is being taken, how would others feel,” he quizzed.

Source: Myjoyonline.com