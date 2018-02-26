Joyce Aryee Calls On Journalists To Help Develop The Nation

The founder of Salt and Light Ministry, Rev Dr. Joyce Aryee has called on Journalists to use communication as a tool for development to promote civilization in the society.

According to her, quality communication experts are needed in every society to communicate policies and decisions in order to achieve development.

“We need to sharpen our skills as well as our knowledge on a regular basis to ensure that our country does not lack the needed mantra to enhance communication.”

Rev Dr. Joyce Aryee, made this call while speaking on the theme, “Communication as a catalyst for national development” at the third annual graduation ceremony of graduate students at the Ghana Institute of journalism on the 23rd February 2018 in Accra.

Meanwhile, the acting rector of the Institute, Dr. Ofusu Modestus, has hinted that research funds are going to be established to support conferences and publications of research works.

He said this would encourage students and faculty research activities.

One hundred and seventy eight students graduated in Development communication, Public Relations, Media Management and Journalism.

Nana Yaa Agyari ,the wife of ace broadcaster Mr. Tommy Annan Forson, was adjudged the overall best student of Master of Art in Journalism.

Source: Mensah Richard Adonu