Joshua Alabi Is The Ultimate Choice For Running Mate Of NDC

I am not blind to political maneuvering; I know many interests come together for a decision, such as the running mate of a political party is made.

Defeat, I have learnt a long time ago, can still be profitable, depending on how mature you handle it.

I have noticed, heard some names making the rounds, as the likely choice for the running mate of John Dramani Mahama, the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Every name that has come up, is a capable one and the country will be the luckiest to have any as the Vice-president.

Sometimes, last year, as well as early this year, I took issues with the managing editor of the Daily Dispatch, Ben Ephson, when he argued that, NDC stands a better chance of annexing the 2020 election, if John Dramani Mahama, chooses an Akan as his running mate.

I have written a couple of essays, expounding the reasons the Volta region deserves the 2020running mate of the NDC and why all Akatamansonians of dispassionate interest and untainted conscience must support the Ewes in actualising this noble goal

The Volta region, is to the NDC, what the Ashanti region is to the New Patriotic Party (NPP), and the difference is there for all to see.

The NPP, has demonstrated since 1992 that, when it comes to the Ashanti region, they will do anything to secure it. Anytime either the Ashanti region or the Volta region, fails to come out in their numbers to vote, we all see what happens.

I am not a pollster, I am only a media practitioner, and so I cannot claim any strong capacity for predictions, but I like the truth and fairness.

Thinking strategically and acting same, is the life blood of politics, any political party that lacks strategy is doomed to fail at the polls.

The 2016 presidential election of the United States of America (USA) in which Donald Trump, emerged victorious, had thought us that strategy is everything.

He went into the election with strategy, challenge the status quo. His campaign although lacked tact, his utterances although was ethnocentric, his strategy worked.

2020 elections, is the final showdown between, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and John Dramani Mahama, the NDC, stands at the threshold of winning back power, but the decision they take regarding who partners John Mahama, will have far reaching implication.

For the NDC and John Mahama, another chance beckons in 2020. Yes, in 2020, Ghana will go through another election process. After the self-inflicted tragedy of 2016, the coming election should be an opportunity for the NDC to mend or further mar their chances in a country that is being disintegrated by the day.

Who emerges at the end of the day as running mate to John Mahama, should be a rallying force, if anyone either than an Ewe is to be selected, my money is on Joshua Alabi.

Joshua Alabi, literally left politics in 2000, after losing the Krowor Constituency parliamentary Seat to the NPP and entered classroom.

The first major political step he took was last year, when he contested to lead the NDC into the 2020 election.

The results of that contest speak for itself, but for ex-president John Dramani Mahama, making a comeback, Joshua Alabi, would have won the primary.

Joshua Alabi, as I mentioned earlier had taken a leave from frontline politics, the only time he made a dramatic comeback after more than 16 years was, when he put himself up to lead the NDC.s

The likes of Ekow Spio Garbrah, Alban Sumani Gbagbin, Silvester Mensah, Goosie Tanoh, have been around and in fact Spio, had contested for the same position, against Pro. John Evans Atta Mills. The combine effort of all these personalities, does not come close to what Joshua Alabi had.

Although, John Mahama, secured a landslide victory, the effort of Joshua Alabi, cannot be overlooked. He came a distant second but far better than his other colleagues, who have been in the limelight for years.

Joshua Alabi, was able within that short period to galvanise the grassroot, as well as some notable elders of the party to his side.

Most of his supporters came from the Volta region, and so should the candidate in consultation with the Council of elders, decide who to settle on, Joshua Alabi, can bring the Volta region on board.

Aside bringing the region on board, he will also serve as the voice and face of the ‘old guards’, some of whom for some inexplicable reasons, have decided to take a backseat.

Since 1992, when we held the first elections under the Fourth Republican dispensation, any political party that wins Greater Accra region, goes on to form the next government.

Joshua Alabi, being a Ga, and having done so much, the party stands a better chance of annexing the region, with him as the running mate.

His works at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) speak volume; he has not only improved the infrastructure of the school, but also raised the standard of the school. UPSA, is now counted among the best universities.

Will the party use the choice of a running mate to make political peace with the rest of the country and most importantly, signify their intent, their readiness, and their suitability to handle the baton in 2020?