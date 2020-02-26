John Mahama Takes SpeakOut Tour To Ahafo Region 

The Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, yesterday began a three-day working visit of the Ahafo region.

The tour, which started from the Western North region, has been dubbed #SpeakOut.

The Ahafo region tour, started from Ntotroso in the Asutifi North Constituency, where the former president and his delegation was received by the Ntotrosohene, Nana KyirekuAmpem III.

From Ntotroso, President Mahama, proceeded to Goaso, where he is hosting the second #SpeakOut Session with a cross section of people from the Ahafo region.