Home / Politics / John Mahama Takes SpeakOut Tour To Ahafo Region 

John Mahama Takes SpeakOut Tour To Ahafo Region 

IMG-20200225-WA0007.jpg

 

The Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, yesterday began a three-day working visit of the Ahafo region.

IMG-20200225-WA0002 IMG-20200225-WA0004

The tour, which started from the Western North region, has been dubbed #SpeakOut.

The Ahafo region tour, started from Ntotroso in the Asutifi North Constituency, where the former president and his delegation was received by the Ntotrosohene, Nana KyirekuAmpem III.

IMG-20200225-WA0007IMG-20200225-WA0005

From Ntotroso, President Mahama, proceeded to Goaso, where he is hosting the second #SpeakOut Session with a cross section of people from the Ahafo region.

IMG-20200225-WA0006

 

Post Views: 257
Share this:

Share News

submit to reddit

Related Posts