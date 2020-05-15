John Mahama Continuous COVID-19 Humanitarian Support

Ex-President John Mahama on Sunday, visited some communities in Sukura and Nima, to share food items to households to help in cushioning them as they readjust to life, following the loss of their livelihoods as a result of COVID-19.

Communication from the Mr Mahama’s office, said he advised the residents of these communities to strengthen the observance of the required safety protocols before admitting all persons, including staff into your premises.

“Let’s wear a mask and ensure that all others do same. Hand washing with soap under running water must be mandatory for all, and have a queue manager to ensure appropriate physical distancing as clients wait for their turn”.

“But as we have been advised, if you do not have anything essential doing, please #StayHome. Help protect yourself and your family and #StopTheSpread.

“We do have a responsibility as individuals to do our best to support the fight against the coronavirus. And please do not forget the vulnerable in society. They need our support especially in these times”.