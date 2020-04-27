Jinapor Queries Funding For 88 Hospitals, Otchere-Darko Replies

John Jinapor, a former deputy Minister for Energy and Petroleum in the John Mahama administration has cast doubt on the promise by President Nana Akuffo-Addo to build 88 hospitals across the country within a year and suggested there is no funds for the facilities.

But Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, the President’s cousin fired saying Mr. Akufo-Addo must be trusted because he “puts his mouth where his ambition is”.

Shortly after President’s eighth televised address to the nation on the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus in the country on Sunday, April 26, 2020, Mr. Jinapor, who is the Member of Parliament for Yapei Kusawgu Constituency on the ticket of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), took to his Facebook page to raise the doubt.

He had attached portions of the 2020 budget as approved by Parliament and captured in the appropriations act, saying approved amount for health infrastructure is ¢44,396,929 million cedis.

He asked his followers to “divide the total figure (¢44,396,929 million cedis) by 88 hospitals and you will realize the President intends spending about ¢500,000 to build just one of his “ultramodern hospitals” within the said 8 months”, and questioned “what standard is that going to be?

The NDC MP signed off saying “the king is naked”, reference to President Akufo-Addo.

But not long after, President Akufo-Addo’s cousin Asare Otchere-Darko fired back on his Facebook page also saying “please tell the NDC to have patience; they must be in no rush to Dec 7. The President said the details of the hospital projects will be made transparent and open to public scrutiny and action”.

He asked Ghanaians to “trust Nana”, saying “he may be unusually ambitious but he usually puts his mouth where his ambition is”.

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko wrote

“I’ve heard some senior NDC politicians making jokes that there is simply no money budgeted for health in 2020 to allow the President to deliver 88 hospitals. Well, there wasn’t COVID-19 when the budget was made. There wasn’t any 50% subsidy for electricity and 100% free water in the budget but that and many more are happening.

The same way, before COVID-19, there was no budget for collapsed banks, savings & loans, etc and yet this government found the money.

When Akufo-Addo’s Cabinet sat until 2am last Thursday they didn’t do that to drink tea and chew cream crackers.

They were dissecting every aspect of this most ambitious health infrastructure programme ever to be rolled out since Independence.

Please tell the NDC to have patience; they must be in no rush to Dec 7. The President said the details of the hospital projects will be made transparent and open to public scrutiny and action.

Trust Nana, he may be unusually ambitious but he usually puts his mouth where his ambition is.