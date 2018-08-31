James Gunu Gets Massive Endorsement Tomorrow

As opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) goes to the poll tomorrow, Saturday September 1, to elect its regional executives, delegates in the Volta region, the stronghold of the party are poise to give a massive endorsement to Mr James Gunu, as the new Regional Secretary.

This paper is informed that, the delegates having listened to the campaign messages of the four aspirants vying for the secretary race, unanimously made up their minds to give power to Mr Gunu, the man described by many as the “rightful grassroots person” to push the interest of selfless foot-soldiers in the region, who have been neglected for years now.

In order to avoid a repeat of the past, the delegates said, the time has come to elect servant leaders, who reside permanently in the region and understands the political dynamics of issues on the ground; by answering phones calls, messages and information from the branch level through to the top and work with it judiciously.

They maintained that the jobs in the region for the party ahead of the crucial 2020 elections is many and as such, requires an easily accessible regional secretary but not any busy person who shuttle from Accra to the region; hence their resolve to elect executives who live in permanently in the region.

With his key message being “power to the grassroots, the human factor development where the grassroots shall enjoy the fruits of their labour”, Mr Gunu, a former District Chief Executive (DCE) said his plans is to re-organise the regional secretariat, resources mobilization and timely distribution of same to all constituencies as well as develop “sophisticated” election monitoring teams using dedicated grassroots.

Having being a journalist, Mr Gunu brings onboard vast experience in communication to bridge the vacuums created in the party’s communication machinery in the region leading to other political opponents like the NPP having a field day and crashing the NDC on topical political debates and issues prior to the 2016 elections.

The former DCE and one-time National Association of Local Authorities of Ghana (NALAG) aspirant is contesting the position with three others namely, Mr George Loh, a one-term former Member of Parliament (MP) for North Dayi, the incumbent regional secretary, Simon Amegashie-Viglo seeking for re-election for the third time and a certain Manfred Nuku-Dei.

WHY VOTE FOR JAMES GUNU

His is to use his influence and Political Power to Create Jobs and Economic Opportunities for Our People (Formation of Business Clubs & Adoption of our Branches, Zones and Constituencies by the Clubs).

Decentralization of the NDC Party’s Research Unit to the Volta Region and its Constituencies

Rationalization/Institutionalization of Prof. Kwesi Botchway Committee’s work;

Suggestion Box and a dedicated WhatsApp line in every Constituency Office and Regional Office to receive suggestion, Complaints, recommendation etc from the grass roots and the public for the necessary strategic actions towards victory 2020 and beyond

Improvement in our Political Communication and Marketing Strategies by developing Pragmatic Communications Policy and Strategy for the Party in the region and constituencies.

Introduction of ‘Volta NDC News Letter’ a Magazine to project the Party’s activities in the region.

POLITICAL PROFILE

Constituency: Akatsi North

ElectoralArea: Ashiagborvi

Branch: Nudowukope

Party Membership Card No:GO60440098

WORK EXPERIENCE

District Chief Executive, Akatsi North District Assembly: April 2013 –Jan. 2017

Freelance Journalist (2000 –2008)

Stringer, Ghana News Agency

Stringer, Good News 98.3 FM, Takoradi.

Associate Morning Show Producer, KYZZ 89.7 FM, Takoradi.

“Traffic Commentator, City Mix Bag” program on Twin City Radio 94.7FM,Sekondi

Private Business (2008-2012)

Distributor of Petroleum Products

General Building and Construction.

OtherSkills/Attributes

. Good leadership and interpersonal Skills

. Have strong analytical skills

. Innovative and creative

. Firm, decisive and consistent in decision making

. A good team player

ACADEMICS QUALIFICATIONS

Comrade James Gunu holds Bachelor of Arts [BA] Degree in Communication Studies [Journalism] from the Ghana Institute of Journalism [GIJ](2015-2016), Diploma in Journalism from the Correspondence School of Journalism-Kumasi (2001-2003)

Candidate, Master of Arts [MA]In Development Communication and Master of Arts [MA] In Local Government Administration and Organization at the Ghana Institute of Journalism GIJ( May,2018) and Institute of Local Government Student ILGS(May, 2018) respectively.

Other Certificates

Effective Public Speaking and Communication Strategy – Ghana Institute of Journalism Advanced Public Relations– Ghana Institute of Journalism Project Management – Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration Corporate Governance-Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration Advanced Executive Mastery Certificate in Business Administration (Oil& Gas)- Graduate School of Governance and Leadership International Senior Executive Certificate In Governance and Political Leadership (Diplomacy, International Relation and Global Leadership)-Graduate School of Governance and Leadership Political Leadership and Party Organization – Ghana Institute of Social Democracy Full Technological Certificate ( FTC)- Ghana Education Service Management and Skills Enrichment – Institute of Local Government Studies

SOME LEADERSHIP ROLES