Jachie-Pramso SHS Headmaster Appeals for infrastructure support.

By; Kenneth Nsiah Yeboah, Jachie-Pramso

The headmaster of the Jachie-Pramso Senior High School, Mr Donkor Francis, has appealed to the government and the contractors working on the two storey administration block complex which was started in April 2019 by the Ofieve Venture Limited, and abandoned to resume work.

Despite frantic efforts by successive governments to provide adequate educational infrastructure for all schools for smooth teaching and learning and to end the recent double track system introduced by the current New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration in Senior High Schools (SHS), one major challenge confronting this policy had been the delay of projects by contractors in the various schools

One of the schools where and administration block has come to a standstill is the Jachie –Pramso Senior High School in the Bosomtwe District of Ashanti Region.

Mr. Francis gave the hint during an interview with the media, concerning the administration block, adding that it had been the fervent hope of management of the school to convert the existing administration block into classrooms as soon as the new one is completed in order to help them go a half way through their vision of ending the double track policy.

The headmaster also made a passionate appeal to government to work on the internal roads of the school in order to reduce dust and muddy conditions of the school based on weather conditions.

He, therefore, called on the contractors working on various projects on campus, particularly the administration block to resume work and complete them within the agreed time.