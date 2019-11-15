Jachie Pramso SHS Appeals to government for infrastructure

By: Kenneth Nsiah Yeboah, Jachie Pramso

The Jachie Pramso Senior High School (SHS) in the Ashanti Region, has appealed to the government to put pressure on contractors constructing the Boy’s dormitory block and Assembly Hall to expedite work, to ease congestion in the school.

The Headmaster of the school, Donkor Francis, made the appeal in an interview and disclosed that the high intake of students due to the free Senior High School (SHS) policy, had put pressure on facilities in the school.

Mr Francis, said the school requested for 1,400 students for the 2019/2020 academic year out of which the ministry had given, 1,181, all of whom had been admitted, adding that all the students placed in The school have reported, undergone orientation and started classes.

He said due to the huge intake of students as a result of the free SHS, some classrooms had been converted into dormitories to accommodate the students.

He noted with concern that one of the Parents Teachers Association (PTA) projects in the school, has been abandoned, pointing out that one new Boy’s dormitory block which was one of the Central Government Social Intervention Policy was yet to be completed.

With a student population of over 5,287, who commenced 2018/2019 academic year in September 2018, with the annual growth in student population JAPASS still needed more infrastructure facilities to meet its current needs.

Although, the PTA of the school has funded some projects for the school, notably classroom blocks in 2012.

A number of students interviewed by this reporter, were full of praise for the government for implementing the free SHS policy to enable many children from poor homes to get access to SHS education.

They, however, appealed to government to complete all ongoing infrastructural projects in time to enhance teaching and learning.