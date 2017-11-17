I’ve No Rift With Dickson – Jonathan

BY OSA OKHOMINA, Yenagoa

Contrary to speculations of a rift between former President Goodluck Jonathan and Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State, both men have denied the insinuation.

A press statement by the governor’s chief press secretary, Francis Ottah Agbo noted that, Jonathan said this yesterday when Dickson paid a condolence visit on former President Goodluck Jonathan in his Otuoke home on the passing of the Paramount Ruler of Otuoke Community, HRH King Lord Justin Ogiasa.

The governor, who led a high-powered state delegation for the condolence said, he is part of the Ogiasa family and by extension, the Otuoke Community of Ogbia local government.

‘’We are here in full force as we have always done to commiserate with you, my elder brother, leader and the Ogiasa family in this hour of bereavement. We pray God to grant the Late Ogiasa eternal repose,’’ Dickson said.

The governor, who dispelled rumour of any rift with the former president said, in and out of office, Jonathan would continue to remain his leader, having come a long way with the former president.

He, therefore, called on those, who want to cause imaginary differences between him and Jonathan to sink their plans.

He said, “Both of us have come a long way. My personal political story cannot be complete without talking about my elder brother, Jonathan. He also knows that I made little contribution that is recorded in the political chapter of his life.’’ Governor Dickson said both he and Jonathan are not running for any office and wondered why political jobbers are bent on destroying their good relationship.

Responding, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan thanked Dickson for the visit and denied the existence of any rift between them.

While describing politics as a useless game, the former president said, some people are using politics to create crisis.

“There is no way I can sit anywhere and plan evil against Bayelsa or the governor. When I was dreaming of becoming a governor, Dickson was amongst the very few in the meetings we were holding, although he was not in the PDP, he opted to help.

He said he didn’t want to be in the PDP, but I virtually forced him to join PDP. When I became governor, I appointed Dickson commissioner for Justice and Attorney General and that was how he became a PDP member and later became a member of House of Representatives and so on. There is no way I will break my relationship with the governor.’’