I’ve been vindicated; Napo insulted Suhuyini

– Sam George

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo-Prampram Sam George says he has been vindicated by the release of a tape in which the Minister of Education Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh has been caught insulting colleague lawmaker for Tamale North Constituency Alhaji Alhassan Suhuyini.

In reaction to an earlier statement issued and signed the minister, Mr Sam George said that he clearly heard the Member of Parliament for Manhyia South Constituency call the Member of Parliament for Tamale North, Alhassan Suhuyini “mad”and described him in the Akan language with the word “nkwasiasem”;

He therefore wants the minister to apologize to Suhuyini saying “Hon. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has demanded a swift apology from me. I urge Him to embrace humility and decorum and publicly apologize to our colleague Member of Parliament, Hon. Alhassan Suhuyini. I further advise him to also apologize for his uncouth and unparliamentary behavior to the Speaker of the august House and to His constituents for letting them down one more time”

MINISTER FOR EDUCATION CAUGHT ON TAPE INSULTING IN PARLIAMENT

My attention has been drawn to a statement on the official letterhead of the Member of Parliament for Manhyia South Constituency and Minister for Education, Hon. Matthew Opoku Prempeh. I would have ordinarily ignored the said statement, but for the sake of posterity and clarity in the minds of right thinking Ghanaians. The Minister for Education is on the wrong path, he must rather apologize for his uncouth behavior and I wish to set the records straight:

1.That on Thursday, 30th March 2017, during proceedings in Parliament, tempers flared when the report ofthe Hon. Joe Ghartey Investigative Committee on the alleged ‘Agyarko Bribery Scandal’ was being debated on thefloor;

2.That in the course of heckles and side commentary, the Member of Parliament for Manhyia SouthConstituency and Minister for Education, Hon. Matthew Opoku Prempeh took issue with the Member of Parliament for Tamale North, Hon. Alhassan Suhuyini and hurled invectives at the latter;

3.That I clearly heard the Member of Parliament for Manhyia South Constituency and Minister for Education,Hon. Matthew Opoku Prempeh call the Member of Parliament for Tamale North, Hon. Alhassan Suhuyini “mad”and described him in the akan language with the word “nkwasiasem”; and

4.That as I had stated earlier, on Friday 31st March 2017, on the Citi Breakfast Show, the Member ofParliament for Manhyia South Constituency and Minister for Education, Hon. Matthew Opoku Prempeh triggeredthe angry exchanges in Parliament.

Notwithstanding these facts, I have read with shock in the third paragraph of the Minister for Education’s statement, a wholesome denial of his unfortunate utterances in Parliament. In doing so, he adopts a weak excuse of Hansard records to seek escape from his misdeed.

In the penultimate paragraph of his statement, my factual reportage of the issues is described as scurrilous and unfounded allegations. The Hon. Matthew Opoku Prempeh again reminds that “the people of Ghana have reposed utmost confidence in us …. we must conduct ourselves with decorum to preserve the integrity of the House.”

Hon. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has rather damaged the integrity of Parliament. The attached footage aired by TV3 captured him vividly as he was busily insulting.

Hon. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has demanded a swift apology from me. I urge Him to embrace humility and decorum and publicly apologize to our colleague Member of Parliament, Hon. Alhassan Suhuyini. I further advise him to also apologize for his uncouth and unparliamentary behavior to the Speaker of the august House and to His constituents for letting them down one more time.

I stand to be guided by the truth and my conscience for there is no greater measure of integrity.

Hon. Samuel Nartey George (MP)