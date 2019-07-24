IT Lady Wins Melcom Promotion Car.

By Patrick Biddah

An Information Technology professional, Ms Pearl Mingle, has become the latest to win one of the Renault Kwidbrand new cars in the ongoing promotion by Melcom Ghana to its loyal customers.

Melcom, which is a brand name in the selling of assorted products across the country, held a raffle draw yesterday to determine the winners for prizes with Ms Mingle becoming one of the winners of the prestigious prize being a car.

Yesterday’s draw, was the third after the first two draws were held to give prizes to customers and it is being supervised by the National Lotteries Authority (NLA).

Customers won prizes such as, microwaves, blenders, gas cookers ,motorbikes, fridges, laptops ,ceiling fans, but the prestigious prize was a car.

So far, 69 different prizes have been won and given to the winners, but out of these 69 are 12 cars which will be given in September when the promotion comes to an end on August 31 this year.

The Corporate Affairs Manager for Melcom, Godwin Avernogbo, who spoke to the media after the raffle draw and winners selected, indicated that each of the prize are 30 in number.

For example, with the 12 cars that have already been won, there are still 18 more cars to be won in a raffle draw that will be announced in due course.

The 30 number of prizes for each item he pointed out represents the 30 years that Melcom has operated.

As to who qualifies to win a prize, he said any customer who buys an item worth Ghc100.00, will be given a scratch card and if the items bought reaches Ghc200.00 ,two scratch cards will be given in that order.

“When you are given a scratch card you scratch and send the digits to 1788 to all networks in Ghana “, he said.

“Results of the raffle draws are published and winners contacted by phone “, he added.

The whole idea of the promotion is to give back to society, he stressed ,adding that it is when people buy from Melcom that it grows and the customer also benefit.