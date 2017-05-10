It Is Time To Stop Bonding Nursing Students

Addressing students of Ho Nursing Training School in the Volta region in 2016, the Minister of Health, Alex Segbefia indicated that, the government is going to stop bonding nursing students in our nursing colleges of health starting 2017.

At that time, the New Patriotic Party in opposition and desperate for power took issues with the government, even when the Mahama administration, has succeeded in cancelling the allowances given to the students and rather put them on the students loan, like all other tertiary students, the NPP, promised to restore it.

Now that, they are in power, they are confronted with a monster they created with all the promises they heaped on them.

Politicians are the bane of all our problems in this country. Instead of being the solution, they are rather the problem because they try desperately to outdo each other, all for power.

What is annoying is that, the two major political parties, i.e. the New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress, have all had the benefit of governing this country and know what promises are realistic and which are not, given the limited resources available to every government and yet they go promising heaven and earth.

Every week, bonded students, picket at the Ministry of Health threatening to be posted. They sometimes sleep there at the peril of their lives. They feel the state owes them, despite the allowances they have enjoyed in school and are assured of postings albeit late.

Their counterparts from private nursing schools, who are also Ghanaians and deserve equal treatment, are left to their fate.

Students from the universities and polytechnics, as well as other tertiary institutions, who are saddled with student loan, have nowhere to picket after school to demand for postings or job placement, years after completion.

As a nation, we have to put aside our partisan lenses and confront this issue once and for all. Restoring nurses and teacher trainees allowances, was never a solution to any problem, if any at all, it has led to the reduction in the number of nurses that are to be enrolled this year.

The relevant stakeholders must all agree looking at the current situation that, it is time to stop bonding nursing students, they and the colleagues in private nursing schools, must be given equal opportunity to apply to be considered for posting.

The John Dramani Mahama government and this government are the hardest hit with this picketing business, both parties must agree enough is enough, if they are not, the country is tired.