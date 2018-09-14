Is there no economist in Ghana to answer Bawumia’s 170 questions?

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, whiles he was the running mate to Nana Akufo-Addo, in the build up to the 2016 election, asked the former Vice-president, Amissah Arthur 170 questions.

The questions, until the untimely and unfortunate death of the former Veep and the coming into office of President Akufo-Addo, still remain unanswered.

Every government, since Independence, tells us it has to get worse, before it gets better. Some have told us to tighten our belts, while those with privilege of power widen theirs.

We have been singing these songs and have engaged in macabre dance, where we take a step forward and two steps backward, sixty one years after independence.

With the birth of this administration, Ghanaians thought, they had the magic wand to turn things around for the better.

It is evident now that, the incompetent tag that was hanged on the neck of former president, John Dramani Mahama, was after all not correct.

We at this newspaper thought, with the NPP in power, strike actions will cease, the cedi be stronger against its major trading currencies, especially the dollar, unemployment, will be a thing of the past, nurses will stop picketing to be posted, businesses will boom and not collapse, borrowing to finance infrastructure, will stop, Accra will be rid of filth, we will have first class roads, agriculture will once again regain it lost glory etc.

It is obvious that, as long as the 170 questions remain unanswered, all our economic gains, will remain artificial, because, as the vice-president, puts it, when your economic fundamentals are weak, the exchange rate will expose you.

In the considered view of this newspaper, our fundamentals are never going to be stronger for as long as we have the penchant for foreign goods, we must be begin to grow what we eat and eat what we grow.

We think that there must be a behavioural change at the individual level, which is often the last –mile challenge standing in the way of consuming made in Ghana goods.

The minister of Finance, Ken Ofori Atta, a fortnight ago announced rather alarmingly that, food imports cost the nation an average of US$2.4billion every year.

This means that about GH¢10.8billion is used to import rice, sugar, sorghum, frozen chicken, meat etc. imagine this amount of money in the economy and in the pocket of Ghanaians?

Until our economic gurus, help the vice-president, to find answers to the 170 questions, we will still have to battle with currency volatility, regardless of which political party is in power.