Is The NCCE And Information Services Dept. Educating Ghanaians On Covid-19?

The Coronivirus , popularly known as COVID-19, is bringing the world to its knees, including the most advance countries.

A report filed by Michael Nedelman of CNN, says that Coronavirus patients has started to overwhelm US hospitals.

According to one New York City doctor, who spoke to the reporter, “We don’t have the machines, we don’t have the beds”.

“To think that we’re in New York City and this is happening,” he added. “It’s like a third-world country type of scenario. It’s mind-blowing”, the doctor said.

Sadly, in the midst of the Coronavirus plague, Ghana has been fiddling with the pandemic. The pandemic is accelerating in countries that are better prepared than us and yet the most basic tool necessary at this time to contain the spread is almost non-existent.

This newspaper is at a loss as to why the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) and the Information Services Department (ISD), responsible for the education of Ghanaians on civic matters are silent.

Most Ghanaians are illiterates or better put, we have a lot of Ghanaian languages and disseminating information in various languages, will go a long way to contain the spread.

Regrettably, this newspaper can state without equivocation that, Ghanaians are still doing the very things they are asked not to do, including shaking of hands.

The message of the pandemic is yet to get down to the people. Many have said that, these are not normal times and so every institution with the mandate to inform and educate the people, must be up and doing.

There is no denying the fact that the country is caught between the Devil and the deep blue sea, some are advocating for a total lockdown, while some think we are not there yet, but whatever decision the president decides to take in the coming days, NCCE and ISD, should be out there educating Ghanaians on COVID-19 in local languages.

Our markets are quiet, except the voices of buyers and sellers, lorry parks are quiet, except the voices of drivers’ mates calling out for passengers.

If NCCE and ISD, still do not know, it follows that they must be reminded in a plain language that it is not doing enough in sensitising the people on the need to practice social distancing, regular washing of hands and the use of hand sanitizers

Who says jingles shouldn’t have been running?