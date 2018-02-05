Is The Information Minister Mustapha Hamid Fit For Purpose?

In his attempt to justify his inclusion before the family of President Akufo-Addo, the Information minister, Mustapha Hamid, demonstrated publicly why, to many right-thinking Ghanaians, he is a square peg in a round hole.

From every indication, it is clear that, the Information Minister, does not have a job description, if he does, he would not arrogate to himself, the spokesperson of the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

Last Thursday, the information Minister, displayed another vintage performance, only comparable to the one he acted when he addressed the press in the run-up to the 2016 general election in the matter involving the Northern regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Daniel Bugri Naabu and the then president, John Dramani Mahama, who was accused of bribing Mr Naabu.

The Finance Minister, can hold his own against anybody, he did not need the government’s spokesperson to hurriedly organize a press conference to respond to a press conference addressed by the Minority Members of Parliament (MP), a day earlier.

In the light of the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) finding in a case brought to it by Brogya Gyemfi in the 2.25 billion dollar bond, the minority held a press conference to serve notice to the finance minister to either resign or be pushed out.

The Information Minister, who obviously has no work to do, quickly jumped to the defence of Ken Ofori-Atta, informing us that, he was heading to the Supreme Court to clear his name.

In the first place, is the Information Minister the lawyer of Ken Ofori-Atta or his spokesperson?

We are of the considered opinion that, individuals within government, should be able to speak to allegations brought against them, although Ken Ofori-Atta, issued the Bond on behalf of the government, what went before CHRAJ, was about conflict of interest, which has nothing to do with the government.

It is high time, Mustpha Hamid, justifies why he is paid, he cannot spend the time of the public in the defence of an individual, who has the capacity to defend himself.

Ken Ofori-Atta is not dumb; this spirited defence will not exonerate him. Like a sword of Damocles, the 2.25 billion dollar bond, which was issued under the cover of darkness, will be brought into the light one day and soon, until then, he should keep running.