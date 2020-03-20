Is the EC for your mother? – Citi FM boss slams Electoral Commission

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Citi FM, Samuel Atta Mensah has criticized the Electoral Commission (EC) over its decision to force through the compilation of the new voters’ register in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Electoral Commission on Tuesday March 17 denied reports it has cancelled the compilation of the new voters’ roll due to the outbreak of the virus.

The EC said in adherence to the ban imposed on all public gatherings by the President, it will announce a new date for the registration.

In a statement issued on March 17, the EC said “it wishes to state that the compilation of the New Voter’s Register has not been cancelled. Plans are far advanced for the successful take-off of the registration process.

“The Commission wishes to assure the general public that it is taking the necessary steps to guarantee the safety of the citizenry and safeguard them from the virus,”

To further show it’s resolve for new register, the election management body has also tabled a constitutional instrument before Parliament which if passed will enable citizens to use the Ghana Card and the passport as the only documents for the new voters register.

Reacting to the development on the Thursday edition of the Citi Breakfast Show, Sammens as he is called, vehemently rejected the timing of the EC’s statement and questioned the motive behind the commission’s determination to get a new register.

Sammens who was seething with rage, wondered why the EC would be thinking of elections at a time when the world was dealing with a pandemic.

He advised the EC and other organizations to be silent if they are not concerned about the country’s current state.

He also praised President Akufo-Addo’s decision to meet with leadership of Christian-based faith to seek God’s intervention in battle against the deadly virus.

“We are a nation in crisis and I use the word crisis advisedly because we are faced with something that we have not been able to figure out and that’s not exclusive to Ghana. For a leader of a nation, to this recognition of God as God still being in the affairs of men, that recognition alone, for me is humility.

“Who is squeezing their necks to be talking. If you are not sure about the policy from the Ministry level just keep quiet because causing this kind of panic is not necessary. Is the EC for your mother. You want to go ahead, go ahead and do what. The clear and present danger is not elections”, he fumed.

Meanwhile the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has sued the EC over its decision to go ahead with the new register.

The NDC, in its writ claimed that the EC lacks the power to execute its plans of compiling a new register.