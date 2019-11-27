 Is “Operation Father Christmas” A Fitness Exercise Or Is To Be Used To Fight Crime?

In the wake of the widespread stealing of car batteries and other valuables across the capital, the Ghana Police on Tuesday, November 26, launched what it called ‘Operation Father Christmas” programme to ensure a safer yuletide.

According to a statement from the Police Service, “The route march will start at 7:00am from the Police Headquarters through Sankara Interchange to 37 Military Hospital – Jubilee House – Olusegun Obasanjo Highway – Kawukudi Roundabout – Accra Girls High School – Pig Farm Roundabout – Kotobabi Police Station – Accra New Town – Mallam Atta Market – Nima Roundabout – Nima Police Station – Ring Road Central – Kwame Nkrumah Circle – Kojo Thompson Road – Cedi House – Liberation Road – Parliament House Road – Castle Junction – La General Hospital – Jokers – Danquah Circle and end at the Police Headquarters, where the Inspector-General of Police will address officers and accredited media representatives”.

This exercise has become necessary, if not urgent as Ghanaians are worried over the thefts that are going on in our communities on a daily basis.

On Monday, a father who took his sick Child to the Trust Hospital in Osu, had his battery stolen in broad day light. He only accompanied his wife and the son inside, came out to pick something from the car and realized his battery was stolen.

The success in apprehending criminals at public places in other climes is because Close Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras are installed to ensure that criminals do not get away. A hospital like Trust Hospital, should have such a facility to help protect and safeguard lives and properties.

The Police Service, has shown its intention with the launch of Operation Father Christmas, this newspaper is hopeful that, the equipment that will be given to them to combat crime, will not be used for extortion.