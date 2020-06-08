Is Nature Working Against Nana Akufo-Addo And The Electoral Commission

By Abdul RazakBawa

Aristotle, the great philosopher, opined that only thinkers should be permitted to lead. Leaders are thinkers.

Unfortunately, at this time in the life of this country, two of the most important people, do not have anyinkling of how to lead.

Ghanaians having given the mandate to Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to run the affairs of state for four years, he also in turn appointed Jean Mensa, as the head of the Election Management Body, replacing Madam Charlotte Osei.

Until the two changes the song, nature will continue to dance according to the tune.

The administration of President Akufo-Addo, since its inception, has not hidden its intention to perpetuate itself in power.

Every decision and every action has only one agenda in mind; to win the 2020 elections by any means necessary.

Among the factors put in place to ensure the victory of the president and his party, was firstly the unjustifiably sacking of the Electoral Commissioner, Madam Charlotte Osei. The process to have her removed from office started immediately, she was appointed to succeed Dr. Kwadwo Afari Djan.

Madam Charlotte, was vilified, tagged and called unprintable names, names that one cannot in good conscience repeat, even in trying to capture history, were used on her, not even the fact that she presided over an election that gave the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) a landslide victory over President John Dramani Mahama, could stop them from going ahead with the evil plan to axe her.

Some faceless individuals, were quickly put together to forward a petition to the president, who also being part of the plot, also with dispatch forwarded same to the Chief Justice, yet some petitions that are supposed to go through the same mill, do not receive similar presidential attention.

We were told the president was just a conveyer belt, as if he was not neck deep in the plot get Charlotte Osei out of office. With Akufo-Addo, it is the rule of, it is either you are with him or you are against him. Where you stand determines, how you are treated.

Once Charlotte was out of the way, and his poodle, Jean Mensa was appointed, another scheme was hatched and that was the closure of some radio stations critical of the government, notably Radio Gold and Radio XYZ.

Isn’t it curious that, the hardest hit of the radio stations are those that are critical of the government and are sympathetic to the National Democratic Congress. I am not by any stretch of the imagination, absorbing the radio stations of no wrong doing, but to think that the rest have operated above board, leaves much to be desired.

All these were done as a deliberate policy to remove every stumbling block that could derail their diabolic plans.

They proceeded to the third leg of the plan, which was the roll out of the National Identification Card.

Let me hasten to add that, I am not against the issuance of the NIA cards, in fact it is long overdue, something that started under president John Agyekum Kufuor, shouldn’t have taken this long to see its realization, but rather it is the intention behind the national roll out.

Both Vice-president Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo-Marfo, have on different occasions intimated that the Ghana card will be the source card for the voters’ register and so will play prominently in this year’s election.

This was to be followed by the mother of all the schemes, the compilation of a new voters’ register, it was final stroke of all that was started in 2017.

All the valid arguments made by political parties, civil society organisations, as well as well-meaning Ghanaians, have fallen on death ears.

The EC acting on the instructions of the president, are relentless in their quest to change a register that has been tried, tested and proven to be good for purpose.

Jean Mensah, who is more political than the person who appointed her, has suddenly become deaf and dump.

This is someone who as head of the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA), spoke strongly against the compilation of voters’ register in election year.

Today with her at the helm of affairs at the EC, is going against her own words, that is so much for principle.

All these diabolic plans to steal the mandate of Ghanaians, were rolled out and then came coronavirus.

It is said that, man proposes and God disposes. When the actions of man is evil, God, will not allow it on his people.

When the mass Ghana card registration exercise was rolled out, the Authourity decided to start the regional registrations from the regions they know the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has a relative advantage.

Conveniently, the Eastern region, which is the home region of the president, was the last to be covered.

The registration barely took off when an injunction was placed on the authourity, because of the outbreak of coronavirus nicknamed Covid-19 in the country.

The injunction was subsequently set aside by a court of competent jurisdiction, but time was not their friend as the virus, had taken root in the country.

On Sunday March 15, the president in a televised address ordered the closure of all educational institutions and public gatherings with effect from Monday, March 16, 2020.

With God on the side of the people, he forgot to mention among the activities that are allowed to continue, but human interaction must be limited is the Ghana card registration.

Again; for the second time within one week, the Electoral Commission of Ghana, was forced to withdraw the Constitutional Instrument (CI) it laid before Parliament.

A similar thing happened, before parliament was suspended indefinitely, when the EC had to resubmit the document again.

The election management body, through the C.I., is seeking to exclude the current voter ID card and birth certificates as primary documents in compiling a new register of voters.

Consequently, the document would have to be re-laid before the House and it must go through the necessary twenty-one-sitting-day period afresh.

You may say the divine hand of God is at play.

When you plan evil against your people, nature will ensure that, you never go through with that diabolic act, especially when it is against the wishes of the people.

That Akufo-Addo, is not the perfect president for Ghana at this point in the 21st century is not in dispute.

What is gradually being acknowledged is that God is exposing his every move.