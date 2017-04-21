Is It Jealousy Or Witchcraft That Is Driving Kennedy Agyapong Against Ibrahim Mahama

Truth is not always absolute. Sometimes, it has layers of correctness. For example, it’s a self-evident truth that Kennedy Agyapong is a nuisance. But that’s a lower layer of truth. There is a higher and more relevant layer of truth about Ken: He is all that is wrong with us as a people.

The self-acclaimed “Attack Lion,” of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) went to a breakfast TV show for expediency and ran into profanities. He only did not threaten the life of one of the successful businessmen in this country, he also threatened to take his own life, if Ibrahim Mahama, was not jailed.

Is it envy, jealousy or witchcraft that will make a person, hate his fellow man with a passion to the extent of threatening to take his life, just to see that person go to jail?

The Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP), Kennedy Agyapong, is next to the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in making the headlines, albeit for different reasons.

The Holy Scriptures, say what does it profit a man to gain the whole world and lose his soul. The disrespect shown Ghanaians by Kennedy, who has lost sight of the fact that, he is not rich because he is smarter than all those who eat from his bowl, neither is he strong than all of us, but is by the grace and favour of God.

The beginning we all know, but the end no one knows. Throwing ones weight about is an attitude and character of ‘wanna bees’. Kennedy Agyepong wants Ghanaians to believe that he has arrived, but his actions and utterances smacks of someone searching for acceptance and his place in society.

I and many well-meaning Ghanaians have spoken and written extensively about his uncouth behavior, the more we write or talk the more the behavior gets worse.

He is a Member of Parliament, representing constituents, who have reposed absolute confidence in him, since he put himself up for elections, they have always voted for him, not because he is the best out of the constituency, but because money dictates politics in this country.

The likes of Kennedy Agyapong, have no place in our politics, the day Ghanaians will put Ghana first and not their stomachs, is the day we will chase as Bob Marley said, crazy baldheads out of the town.

On Adom TV, Kennedy Agyapong, a fortnight ago, told the whole country that, it is either Ibrahim Mahama, goes to jail or he will commit suicide.

He brandished some documents he claimed were the dud cheques Ibrahim Mahama issued to the Ghana Revenue Authourity for which reason in his feeble and infantile mind, he should be thrown in jail and the key thrown away.

So many questions arise, that assuming the supposed cheques are really what he says they are. Who gave him the dud cheques, why and for what reasons?

Kennedy Agyapong is not an officer of the Ghana Revenue Authourity; he has no business whatsoever taking possession of the property of GRA, unless of course someone at the GRA, is also after Ibrahim Mahama.

I am not a lawyer, but my first year law in the university, I was taught that a limited liability company is a separate legal entity from its owners; it can sue and can also be sued.

We celebrate and worship mediocrity in this country, a Member of Parliament, does not know that Ibrahim Mahama is different from Engineers & Planners (E&P), you will have to strip the veil of incorporation before you can touch him.

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), also amazed me when they invited Ibrahim following Kennedy Agyapong’s vituperations on live television.

Ken is now the one pointing EOCO in the direction they should go. There is no longer decency and professionalism in this country. A Member of Parliament (MP) who thinks his party is in power and so can order the arrest and prosecution of his enemies, gets a state sponsored institution to do his dirty work for him.

Aliko Dangote, is today not only celebrated in Nigeria but Africa and the world. Nigeria irrespective of who and which political party is in power, promoted and supported him.

He is now feeding all of us, as his companies spread across various sectors of the economy, from manufacturing to agriculture, to power to the health sector etc.

Ibrahim Mahama, has done so well for himself as a businessman working across Africa, he can also be our Aliko Dangote, if can only encourage and support him. Using personal vendetta and hatred to pull him down, can only in the long run hurt all of us.

James Kwabena Bomfeh Jnr, also known as Kabila of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), has petitioned the Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye, against the conduct of the MP of Assin Central in the Central region.

He is asking the Speaker to cause an enquiry into the reckless and reprehensible conduct of the MP and apply the needed sanctions if it is established that his conduct has caused an affront to the dignity o parliament.

This petition will come to not; at best it is for the records and an academic exercise but at least it is a step in the right direction. Posterity will judge us all harshly for sitting aloof and allowing one man to call our bluff.

We owe it to ourselves and posterity to end this reign of terror, we have all been turned into women by one man. God save us all.