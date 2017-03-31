Is Hackman Owusu Agyeman Being Mischievous With Cocobod CEO Salary?

No Chief Executive Officer (CEO) in this country determines his or her salary or condition of service. How much a CEO, should be paid is the decision of the Board of Directors.

Hackman Owusu Agyeman, who is the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Ghana Cocoa Board, must know that anybody appointed to head COCOBOD is a topnotch professional, who has to be paid market premium, analogous to his or her colleagues in both private and public sector.

What we have failed to do over the years is to give them performance indicators or contracts, which must be subject to renewal.

Hackman Owusu Agyeman, is only courting public anger for the former Chief Executive Officer of COCOBOD, Dr. Stephen Opuni, whose tenure has been dogged with so much allegations that are yet to be proven.

Any serious nation will not reduce their largest export to this public ridicule and exposure. The Board Chairman was not only communicating to Ghanaians, but to other nationals, who have vested interest in our cocoa.

We have signed various syndicated loans and the new government is also about to go on another road show, we have to think about the timing of some of our utterances, especially our leaders.

The populist actions are dragging the country down a path of destruction. COCOBOD is a subverted public agency that does not draw its salaries out of the consolidated fund.

When Hackman Owusu Agyeman, was a minister in the erstwhile John Agyekum Kufuor administration, how much was Isaac Osei and subsequently Tony Fofie, were receiving as salary.

There was a burning issue back then about the salary of the former Director General of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), did he condemn it then or he just found his voice.

We can’t expect to attract the best hands to work in the public sector, when we are not ready to pay them well.

The country Ghana, is competing with the private sector for the best in every industry, we will still be crawling whiles other countries are running.