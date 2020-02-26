Is Eku Juice In The Market For Sale?

Ghana’s quest to achieve self reliance may be a mirage, until we take politics out of most of the things we do.

Last year, as part of One District One Factory, the eight million dollars Ekumfi Fruits and Juice Factory, was completed and the company was to start production in December.

Ekumfi Fruits and Juice Limited, was the first sod-cutting ground for the launch of the 1D1F initiative by President Akufo-Addo.

Frederick Kobinah, the Director of Ekumfi Fruits and Juice factory, disclosed in November last year that, “So far the extraction processing lines have been tested and all machines installed”.

Ghana, for a long time, has remained an exporter of primary agricultural produce. Efforts to add value to the farm produce before exporting have, at best, been half-hearted with minimal results.

It is from this perspective that when the government announced to build a factory in each district of the country, it was welcome news for all well-meaning Ghanaians.

It is the opinion of this newspaper that it is time Ghana fixed the discrepancies between production, processing and exports, as the way we can achieve industrialization, is when we begin to process what we grow.

Even before the first juice could reach the market, apologists of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), had gone to town, with pictures of one or two of the fruit juice, using it as a bases to mock the previous administration for its inability to achieve that feat.

It was expected that, the fruit juice, would be on the shelves for the yuletide, but unfortunately not only did that not happen, two months into the new year and it is yet to be sold in the markets.

This newspaper supports every effort by the government and the private sector to add value to our agricultural produce, because that is the best way to put our people to work.

The unfortunate coronavirus, which has being declared by the World Health Organization (WHO) as an epidemic, has provided us the unique opportunity to begin to look within Ghana for our daily needs.

The Ghanaian market is currently being flooded with different kinds of imitated and substandard commodities which are mostly imported from China.

Eku Juice is one example that, when we come together we can also do it, we only have to remove politics from the equation.