Is Amissah Arthur Filling A Vacuum Or He Has Found His Voice?

170 questions from Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, then running mate to Nana Akufo-Addo, remained answered, until the National Democratic Congress (NDC) left office in January 2017.

When the news hit the airwaves that the former vice-president, Amissah Arthur, had spoken, and stories written, this was immediately after the State of the Nation Address (SONA), many people kept asking, since when did the man find his voice?

I am happy, because many never believed the man had the capacity to take on anybody, especially a colossus like president Akufo-Addo, but recent headlines, suggest the man is not a cold yam.

In order to allay the fears of many, who have started whispering about the man’s ambition, he has stated emphatically that, he is not interested in becoming president.

I am sure, he will change his mind, if any of the latter day pastors, prophesizes that, he will be president of Ghana in the foreseeable future.

So the question then is, what is he seeking to achieve with his recent public utterances?

The former vice-president, is now a statesman and his role in the retirement corridors of power is to speak truth to power, as a guide, as a conscience of the nation, as role model and as a highly-placed influencer.

This past week, has really been his week, he has had many likes, thumbs up and insults than when he was a serving vice-president.

My little knowledge of leadership teaches me that, leaders must not wait to be appointed, they take charge, so that when they are finally appointed, it will be a fait accompli.

Since the National Democratic Congress (NDC) left office, men who used to dare everyone in this country, have suddenly become women.

They are not heard again, neither are they seen. Those who used to make no sense and still do, are the ones who still make the noise that, does not add anything to the fortunes of the party.

A vacuum has been created by the apparent lack of leadership on the part of the party and strangely enough, the only person, who is taking advantage of it, is the one who claims, he is not running for president.

The likes of Nelson Mandela, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, Mahatma Gandhi etc, never waited for the right moment, they created the moment and carried their countrymen along.

In toady NDC, despite the myriads of problems and the lack of clear leadership from president Akufo-Addo and his government, those who find it necessary to speak only target fellow party members, the New Patriotic Party led government, has been enjoying honeymoon, since January 7, 2017.

In the matter of the Electoral Commission and NPP vigilantism, the former vice-president, warned president Akufo-Addo of not tackling the matter with all seriousness in a story captioned: Amissah -Arthur Cautions Nana Addo On Electoral Commission And NPP Vigilantes.

After the State of the Nation Address came another screaming headline: Nana Addo Got It Wrong On Ghana’s Economy–Amissah –Arthur.

He went further to remind the president, what he told us when he took the oath of ffice and addressed the nation: Amissah –Arthur Tells Nana Addo -We Are Citizens Not Spectators.

Another scathing story followed, one that many people had problem with, especially when you read the comments, it was captioned: Amissah – Arthur Tells President – In 2yrs Time Be Ready To Find Jobs For 90,000SHS Graduates.

These are but a few headlines that made waves the past week. Now let us do a little exercise, just Google any of the names making the rounds of possible candidates to contest the National Democratic Congress presidential primary and you will be amazed by the outcome.

All the potential candidates have failed in the task of holding president Akufo-Addo and his government accountable. Instead of them still crying that the rain is still beating them, even when preside John Dramani Mahama, is out of office, they should rather get plantain leave to cover their heads.

The party, has no time for the internal bickering and squabbles, the party in government is always in motion, it can decide not to write a manifesto, because it can point to what it is doing, but a party in opposition, does not have that luxury.

President Akufo-Addo, is hell bent on fulfilling his major campaign promises, should he even be able to fulfill only 30 percent, the NDC, will not have 2020 easy.

Amissah Arthur, has thrown the first punch, will the others follow, is a question that will be answered in the days to come.

Since he has decided to take the fight to the NPP, may I suggest that, he also organizes a public lecture and reply all the 170 questions, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, asked him and if it is possible, he should also ask the vice-president, a few questions of his own.

Amissah Arthur is now our knight in shining armor, he is feeling the pain of Ghanaians, and rolling up his sleeve to do the dirty and hard work needed to build a strong foundation for a wobbly party and a weak horse.