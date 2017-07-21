Invisible and Delta Forces are Vigilante not Voluntary Groups

The president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Tuesday when he met the media at the Flagstaff House, engaged in semantics, in his attempt to defend the actions of the vigilante groups in his party.

What is obvious to all well-meaning Ghanaians is that, Kennedy Agyapong, now determines the direction of the government, and how everyone should speak, including the president.

Kennedy Agyapong, has long declared the marauding boys innocent and has dared the government, not to touch them, else hell will break loose.

Nana Addo’s response is akin to simple nursery rhyme pupils recite in class sessions. He never attached any seriousness to the issue.

It is a pity listening to the president, who has in the past, chastised leaders for failing to bring to order, bad-mannered behaviors of their supporters.

The ‘All-die-be-die’ comment was made as a result of what he thought had happened in Atiwa and the reaction of his party members.

Nana Addo, is not new to party vigilantism, so to pretend to call it by another name, was not only disingenuous, but also deceptive.

We have come a long way in our democratic journey, as a Commander-In-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces and someone, who has spent the better part of his life, fighting against injustice, he should have condemned the behavior of the goons and ask that the Interior Minister, ensures that, all vigilante groups in the country, are disbanded.

The president missed a golden opportunity to stamp his authourity; he parried the question and went ahead to endorsed what the young men did by describing them as voluntary groups.

This attitude where the president is seen as only rewarding and not punishing is not good for him and the country.

The laws must work, but a leader can also indicate the direction, he wants the country to go.

No other name, could qualify what they are, they are vigilante groups; simple.