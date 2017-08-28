Invincible Forces Want GPRTU Jobs

The Ghana Private Road and Transport Union (GPRTU) branch at the Kotobabi Down lorry station, in Accra, is likely to be seized by tags of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Invincible Forces in the coming weeks, The Herald, has been hinted.

Insiders within the group, says it is ready to completely takeover the Lorry Station if the, “current G.P.R.T.U executives refuse to willingly relinquish power to their NPP cronies”.

The notorious militant group, are being pushed by past executives of the Union and other breakaway members at the Station, this paper is informed.

They are allegedly backed by NPP Member of Parliament (MP) for Ayawaso Central and Deputy Interior Minister, Henry Quartey and some National Security operatives, to threaten the lives of the current GPRTU executive.

The NPP members are capitalising on grave divisions among some non-GPRTU drivers and elected executives of the GPRTU at the Station, leading to a protracted quarrel and infighting.

One Sylvester Kwakye alias “Abgala man”, was caught on tape recently bragging “do you know something, our party is in power now and we will do everything to take over from them. President Akufo-Addo, can’t even stop us, we will use the invincible forces and our MP to push them out, I am serious”.

Mr. Kwakye, is said to be the spokesperson of the breakaway drivers, who has formed an illegitimate Co-operative union at the station.

For a moment, one will think, what has politics got to do with the transport sector, but this paper is informed that just as politics is eating into every fibre of the Ghanaian society, the Kotobabi Lorry Station GPRTU, is having it fair share of the phenomenon.

This paper’s sources say there have been series of agitations, misunderstandings and clashes between the two factions at the said lorry station for well over twelve (12) years now.

The breakaway drivers, plus past executives, who are hiding behind the Invincible Forces, to take over the operations of the lorry station, are alleged to have embezzled GH¢6,399.16, which an Accra circuit court and officers of the auditor service, have ordered them to settle.

The same people are alleged to owe the Union GH¢3,581.00, being loan facility they took from the Union’s coffers. But despite the directive, they have refused to pay the money to the Union and hiding behind the governing NPP to foment trouble.

A settlement of agreement reached at the High Court the Fast Track division in Accra, said among others that “Defendants shall pay back to the Kotobabi Down Branch of GPRTU 2/3 of the amount of GHc6.399.16 that could not be produced for verification by auditors in May 2008 when the Defendants were members of the Executive of the Branch”.

The settlement agreement a copy of which this paper has intercepted, ordered the old executives to pay the loan in a period of 18 months.

“Loans for members in the amount of GH¢3, 581.00 are to be recovered and paid back to the Kotobabi Down Branch of GPRTU with assistance of the present leaders of the Kotobabi Down Branch. All payments shall be by instalment over a period of eighteen (18) months”.

It is their intention not to pay the said amounts, that they have decided to fall on the services of the Invincible Forces to destabilize the Station, so that after they have succeeded in getting the current executives out of office, the old executives and breakaway drivers, takeover.

In the midst of all this, the new Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) and Central Ayawaso Sub Metro executives on the other hand are on agenda to coerce the current GPRTU executives to swallow the bitter pill by registering the breakaway drivers back into the union.

This is being done in total disregard for court’s directives that the embezzled funds must be settled with the union.

The GPRTU is said to be unhappy with developments in Kotobabi.

Below are some of the fact findings uncovered at the Kotobabi Down Lorry Station:

Fact 1: The following are the names of the breakaway drivers, illegal cooperative union associates and former executives who embezzled funds as stated below in fact four (4).

Sylvester Kwakye a.k.a “Abgala man” Reuben Hammond a.k.a “Wofa Yaw” Thomas Baidooa.k.a “Abolowey” former leader Kwesi Acheampong a.k.a “Ano ponk” Isaac Asumaya a.k.a “Ofiri Gyato” Isaac Debraha.k.a “Opusu” Kofi Macho Eric Hammond a.k.a “Nii Adu”

Fact 2: It is worthy of note that, before the case proceeded to the Accra High court, unsuccessful attempts were made by the local Chiefs, at Kotobabi Police Station and the Sub-Metro to harmoniously settle the case.

Fact 3: The defendants (breakaway drivers) who bonded to the court’s ruling that they will move from the disputed lorry station to form their Co-operative transport union, were discharged after court proceeding.

CASE NO. D2/236/10 (THE REPUBLIC VRS WISDOM FIAKPORNU & 18 OTHERS): ACCRA, CIRCUIT COURT (BEFORE HER HONOUR NANA ADWOA COLEMAN)

States: …the Sylvester Kwakye and Thomas Baidoo a.k.a “Abolowey” led breakaway drivers and it former executives, owe the Kotobabi Down G.P.R.T.U total sum of GHS 6,399.16, this was as a result of financial misconduct, misappropriation and embezzlement.



The Audit Service’s report on the “ACCOUNTS OF KOTOBABI DOWN BRANCH OF G.P.R.T.U” and signed by ASS. AUDITOR GENERAL, ROBERTA QUASHIE (MS), makes the following revelations:

“Our audit revealed that total cash at hand amounted to GHS 6, 399.16. Executives however could not produce this for verification. We recommended that the executives should account for the amount of GHS 6, 399.16”

SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT/TERMS OF SETTLEMENT

Accra High Court (Fast Track Court 2) with suit number BMSC 389/2004

(a) “Defendants shall pay back to the Kotobabi Down branch of the G.P.R.T.U 2/3 of the amount of GHC 6,399.16 that could not be produced for verification by auditors in May,2008 when the defendants were members of the executive of the branch”

Fact 4:the breakaway drivers who have refused to pay their debt (in fact 4) and loans they superintended amounting to GHS 3,581.00 as quoted on the SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT/TERMS OF SETTLEMENT:

“Loans for members in the amount of GHS 3,581.00 are to be recovered and paid back to the Kotobabi down branch of G.P.R.T.U with assistance of the present leaders of the Kotobabi down branch”. “All payments shall be by instalment over a period of eighteen (18) months”

Information available indicates that, the agreement that was issued has not been adhered to.

Fact 5: The breakaway drivers also violated the Accra Metropolitan Assembly’s order to relocate to Abavana Down but insisted that they will continue to operate their unlawful association (Co-operative union) from the same premises the G.P.R.T.U works.

A Letter signed by VICTOR QUARSHIE ADONOO (SUB METRO CHAIRMAN) and addressed to THOMAS BAIDOO (PRESIDENT, CO-OPERATIVE TRANSPORT SOCIETY, KOTOBABI DOWN, ACCRA) with reference number AMA/CA/09/08 and dated 26th March 2010 states:

“With reference to our meeting held at the Sub Metro office dated 26th March 2010, I write to inform you that your Society has been relocated to Abavana Down, a park near the Pentecost church as your new station. You are cordially invited to the office on Thursday 29th April 2010 at 10:00am to officially show you the location”.

Fact 6: The ROAD COURT, ACCRA (CASE NO. D21/235/10) order to relocate the breakaway drivers was also dishonoured.

“ORDER TO RELOCATE: WHEREAS this matter came on before Her Honour Nana Adwoa Coleman (Mrs.) in the presence of Superintendent Boye for the prosecution and all accused persons: AND WHEREAS the court has been informed by the Accra Metropolitan Assembly that Co-operative Transport Society has been relocated to Abavana Down to a park near the Pentecost Church as their new station.

IT IS HEREBY ORDERED that the Co-operative Transport Society should relocate to Abavana Down, the said park near the Pentecost Church as their new station for the maintenance of peace and stability. IT IS ORDERED that the relocation should be completed by 2nd June 2010”.

Fact 7:The break away drivers who are poised to do everything possible to take over the lorry station are currently using the Member of Parliament (MP)for Ayawaso Central and Deputy Interior Minister, HENRY QUARTEY and National Security to threaten the life of the current G.P.R.T.U executives.

Fact 8: The breakaway drivers are set to roll their ultimate plan which is to attack the current G.P.R.T.U executives with their NPP Invisible force, if the move is instigated on their behalf (breakaway drivers) by the Accra Metropolitan Assembly and Central Ayawaso Sub Metro executives, to breach Article 3 of the G.P.R.T.U Constitution if the gross impunity fails.

The new AMA and Central Ayawaso Sub Metro executives, are compelling the current G.P.R.T.U executives to swallow the bitter pill by registering the breakaway drivers back into G.P.R.T.U without prior observation and monitoring of such recalcitrant members who have misconducted, embezzled and have refused to reimburse. A move G.P.R.T.U constitution frowns upon.

Beyond that, all amount owed the GPRTU by the former executives (breakaway drivers) is pending annulment as soon as they become official members and hold executive positions in the Association.

Our independent investigation has unravel that, the current G.P.R.T.U executives are poised to protect the sanctity of the G.P.R.T.U of Ghana Trade Union Congress 2015 promulgated Constitution.