Investigative Journalism In A Democratic Society Like Ghana

It is often said that journalism is the first rough draft of history andacting withinthe constitutionof Ghana, investigative journalist canprovides the first rough draft of legislation. It does so by drawing attention to failures within society’s system and how the system can be manipulated by the rich, powerful and the corrupt. Considering howrisky,costly and time consuming the nature of the job is, journalists spends months and even yearsresearching and preparing reports.

Investigative reporting has contributed immensely to the nation building of Ghana. It has increasingly contributed to the mitigating of corruption which is a major impediment to developing democratic institutions and laws. For instance, through the undercover of AnasAremeyawAnas, corruption of varying magnitudes spanning all areas of Ghana socio-economic and political development have had some public outrage judicial address,administrative reforms and prosecutions. For example, Anas’ expose, passport scandal did not only lead to exposing criminals doings of passport officials in making passport for non-citizens of the country but also led to the immediate adoption of biometric passport for Ghanaians.

The media known as the forth arms of government gives journalists the rights to expose unethical and immoral behaviors by government officials, politicians as well as private citizens. It also advocates for true accountability, equal resource allocation and social justice.

Investigative journalism has contributed a lot in Ghana by helping build resilience and longevity of political governance, accountability and protection of human rights and strengthen democracy at large. Therefore,it is worth the notion that efforts of civil societies and other relevant partners in development are dependent on the social campaign by invesgative journalism.

In conclusion, even though Ghana is experiencing over 25 years of constitutional democracy, the story will not be completewithout investigative journalists. With this we can boldly say we need more investigative journalists to help ensure that citizens enjoy the fruit of their resources and taxes.

By Hannah Akrong

Ghana Institute of Journalism

Level 300